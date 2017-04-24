Amanda Bynes Resurfaces With Photo On Twitter

Amanda Bynes, the once beloved Nickelodeon actress, has been known in recent years for her mental health struggles. In 2014, the star was arrested for driving under the influence, and was known for her erratic behavior. This included throwing a marijuana joint out of the window, walking around New York City in a bizarre wig, freaking out on a treadmill at the gym and going on Twitter rants that were difficult to understand or follow–including a few that crudely discussed how much she loved the rapper Drake.

Amanda Bynes was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to her reports and was involuntarily committed to a California psychiatric hospital that same year.

“Amanda was placed on an LPS Hold last year after a judge heard evidence in the psychiatric hospital where she was being held. According to California law, someone can be placed on an LPS Hold only when the person remains ‘gravely disabled as the result of a mental disorder or impairment by chronic alcoholism.’

As we reported, doctors presented evidence of grave mental illness,” a media outlet reported at the time of her illness.

???? A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@rlamandabynes) on Jun 22, 2016 at 10:11pm PDT

Amanda Bynes’ parents were able to place her in on involuntary psychiatric hold, after a long battle in which Amanda resisted the help, insisting she didn’t need any. But after she set fire to her parents’ driveway, she was then finally given the treatment she needed.

Before her hospitalisation, her parents were extremely worried about her and felt frozen in fear. A psychologist opened up about the legality of the situation.

“As long as she’s not an immediate danger to herself or others, there’s nothing much that anyone can do,” he said.

Amanda Bynes remained out of the spotlight for a long time, presumably focusing on getting better.

She made headlines in February 2017 with rumors that she was engaged and expecting a baby with her alleged boyfriend named Matt. Although fans flipped out at the news, it was confirmed they were actually coming from a fake account linked to her name, professing she would show the photos before any media outlet did and that she didn’t want anyone to make money off of her name anymore.

#throwback ❤️ A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@rlamandabynes) on Sep 26, 2016 at 2:06pm PDT

Amanda Bynes responded to the fake Twitter account with a tweet from her oft-quiet official Twitter.

“I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don’t understand why twitter won’t take @persianla27 down,” she wrote.

But fans of Amanda Bynes are excited to see that the star is out and about and hopefully doing well. She appears much more healthy than she did in the past, which is a huge step in the right direction for Bynes.

“Stopping to smell the flowers,” she tweeted in a photo with a friend next to a huge flower arrangement.

Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4xINyMCwPp — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) April 24, 2017

The star was also spotted by paparazzi as she took a hike with a friend in Van Nuys, California in a simple black ensemble. Although Amanda Bynes has ditched the hideous wig she wore during her breakdown, she is still sporting extra long blonde extensions.

After her breakdown, the star was stepping out of her role as an actress to pursue courses at Fashion Institute Of Design And Merchandise while living with her parents in Los Angeles.

While she was in a state of crisis, the star was arrested and appeared in court several times for her drug use. This is presumably self-medication in order to help cope with the mental illnesss she was suffering from.

A couple of years ago, sources close to the actress reported she was attending outpatient therapy and doing well. She looks to be keeping up the good work.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]