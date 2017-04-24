‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Nick Crack? Billy Or Kevin Bella’s Real Father?

Young and the Restless spoilers hinted that Nick might be on the verge of cracking. Plus, it may not be long before fans find out if Billy or Kevin is Bella’s real father.

Bella’s father on the brink of being revealed.

Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) could actually be Bella’s (Cali May Kinder) dad. However, Young and the Restless fans know that it is more likely that Billy (Jason Thompson) would be Bella’s biological father.

Next week on Y&R, someone’s life will be changed forever and a secret alliance will shake things up! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will insist that Kevin is not the father of her second daughter, which will seem odd, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Young and the Restless viewers know that last year, Chloe claimed she did not have a paternity test done, so she wouldn’t be able to be 100 percent sure.

Chloe wants Billy to be the father.

Chloe’s first daughter Delia’s (Sophie Pollono) birth was a result of Chloe stalking Billy (then Billy Miller) in New York. After her daughter died in October of 2013, her obsession for Billy was reignited, and she wanted another daughter by him to ease her pain.

Kevin and Chloe were together before she left Wisconsin in 2014. The time frame definitely coincides with Bella’s birth. If Kevin ends up being her father, he will probably pair up with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to help raise her.

Who will Billy choose?

Meanwhile, Billy is still involved in a messy love triangle with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

Today, Billy overhears Phyllis and Jack’s conversation. What does this mean for Billy & Phyllis?????#YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Victoria is Katie’s (Sienna Mercuri) mother and also adopted Johnny (Holden and Ryan Hare). She and Billy have been involved in an on-again-off-again relationship for years, which might make Phyllis a more attractive option.

Today: Phyllis & Billy take a “break” from work!????#YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Bella’s paternity might be confirmed this week.

Will Chloe come back?

A lot of people are wondering what will happen to Chloe. She left her daughter with her mother to take care of.

Chloe is hoping that Bella’s father will come forward and raise her once it is confirmed who her biological dad actually is. Chloe will send letters to Kevin and Billy, urging them to go get paternity tests.

This week, Billy and Phyllis reunite! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Other Young and the Restless spoilers made it seem that Nick may be on the verge of cracking.

Will Nick spill the beans?

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is not happy about his family’s decision not to turn Victor in. During a chat with Paul, he realizes that the police will never find Chloe with all of the lies and stories clouding the truth.

Nick may make the decision to divulge the truth so that they can track down Chloe.

Jack (Peter Bergman) will also talk to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) about some information he’s gotten regarding Victor (Eric Braeden).

@mel_ordway has a very special message! Look who’s coming back to Y&R… it’s Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) aka Erika Girardi! Tune in Monday April 24th to see Erika back in Genoa City. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on EST on CBS.

