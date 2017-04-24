Kim Zolciak’s son, Kash, is doing well after undergoing emergency surgery following a “traumatic” dog attack.

On Instagram, after suddenly cancelling her Sunday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Don’t Be Tardy star shared the terrifying news with her many fans and followers.

“I don’t know where to start,” she wrote. “The last 14 hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries.”

Kash Biermann is the second child of Kim Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann. As fans of the reality star and former NFL player will recall, the couple welcomed their first child, son Kroy Jagger, in May of 2011, months before tying the knot, and also share two other children, 3-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

“I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” Kim Zolciak continued, along with the photo above. “My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.”

“Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection. A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home,” she added.

One day later, Kim Zolciak took to her Snapchat account to update fans on Kash’s condition and wrote, via Entertainment Tonight, “Kash is doing incredible!! So thankful for all your prayers!!”

Kim Zolciak also shared a photo of Kash’s older brother, Kroy Jagger, staying by his side at the hospital and another that featured her husband and Kroy relaxing together at the facility.

In other Kim Zolciak news, the longtime reality star, who currently appears in her own show about her life at home with Kroy Biermann and their kids, will soon return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the Bravo series’ 10th season.

Rumors began swirling in regard to Kim Zolciak’s return earlier this year, and during a conversation with People Magazine earlier this month, she admitted that she would return if the money was right.

As she explained, “I’m very motivated by money. Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

Weeks later, TMZ confirmed Kim Zolciak had signed on to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10 this fall. However, the mother of six will not be appearing on the show in a full-time role. Instead, she’ll be seen only in a “limited role” due to her ongoing responsibilities with her spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy. TMZ also noted that NeNe Leakes was reportedly in talks for a return as well, but at the time of their publication, nothing had been confirmed.

During Monday’s new episode of The Real, Kim Zolciak addressed why Bravo TV requested she come back, claiming, via the Daily Mail, “I really call people like they are, I think… I’m very psychic, very intuitive.”

She also took aim at her co-stars, claiming that Kandi Burruss is the only one who has grown since she left the show five years ago.

“I’ve had a few babies since then,” she boasted. “[And] we’re on season six of Don’t be Tardy.”

