Blake Shelton Gets Honest About Gwen Stefani And Those Tabloid Rumors

Blake Shelton is trying to ignore the various tabloid rumors surrounding his relationship with Gwen Stefani, his fellow Voice coach.

Ever since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani came forward with their relationship in late 2015, tabloids have been all over the couple with rumors of pregnancy, secret marriages and all sorts of gossipy drama. The Voice host Carson Daly interviewed Blake, Gwen and their fellow coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys in a Today segment Monday morning about their relationship.

Carson asked Blake and Gwen directly about the various rumors in the press, inquiring whether they think things have calmed down as of late.

“God, I hope so,” Blake replied. “Please, I hope so.”

Carson then noted that things got to a “pretty crazy point” with the various juicy rumors floating around and wondered whether them being on The Voice together now has changed anything.

“I don’t think it’s mellowed out, really,” Blake said, looking at Gwen. “I think we don’t pay as much attention anymore. We’re numb to it.”

Blake also took this opportunity to list many of the false rumors he and Gwen have read or heard about since getting together.

Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married. Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins. Or, you know, I’m sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!”

“Every single one of those things is true,” Adam quipped, poking fun at his Voice rival as he often does.

Blake did suggest that there’s a reason the public and the media are so wrapped up in his relationship with Gwen.

“In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me,” Blake said, slightly bashful. “I don’t blame ’em.”

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

“You’re crazy, you’re crazy,” Gwen added, lovingly, with Alicia letting out an audible “aww.”

Blake and Gwen began their relationship after working together on The Voice. Gwen’s first season was in late 2014, but it wasn’t until her second season in late 2015, after she divorced from Gavin Rossdale and Blake from Miranda Lambert, that they began dating. They also performed a very romantic duet in Season 10 of The Voice, singing “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and barely taking their eyes off each other. Blake and Gwen’s relationship has been referenced multiple times through this current 12th season of The Voice.

Shelton previously spoke with Billboard about how Stefani came along at the right time, considering they were going through something so similar at the same time.

“Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?” Shelton said. “You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces.”

Gwen has been just as loving about Blake in her own interviews about their relationship. She spoke with Refinery29 last year while promoting her latest album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, about how Blake “saved” her at a rough time in her life.

I think that when you go through what I went through, or what I’m still going through, you think you’re hopeless. You don’t know what’s going to happen. You panic. It was a really super-unexpected gift to find a friend, somebody who happened to be going through the exact same thing as me, literally mirroring my experience. I don’t think it’s an accident that that happened. It saved me.”

You can catch Blake, Gwen, Adam and Alicia on The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]