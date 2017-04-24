Meghan King Edmonds Handles Hater Who Wished Death Upon Daughter With Class

Meghan King Edmonds might be filming the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County even though reports surfaced recently hinting that she would not be returning to the show. Meghan had questioned whether the show was right for her now that she was going to be a mother, but she has been spotted with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, who are both filming the show. But surprisingly, Meghan isn’t facing criticism for possibly leaving the show behind. Instead, she’s facing criticism for how she’s handling her daughter, Aspen.

According to a new tweet, Meghan King Edmonds is showing that she has no time for the haters. Last week, Meghan posted a video of her daughter wearing her new helmet that she’s supposed to wear to straighten out her head. But in the post she shared, Meghan’s dog Girly Girl was licking Aspen’s face, and one person wrote that she hoped Aspen died from the bacteria the dog might have passed on to the baby. But rather than address these rude comments, Meghan King Edmonds continued to post things about her daughter.

Wishing everybunny a Happy Easter ???? ???? (Aspen is grabbing for my phone as I post this! A new trick of hers!) A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

“Aspen made sure to wear her shades during her first trip to the beach,” Meghan King Edmonds wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of her daughter wearing her helmet at the beach that showed just how fabulous a baby helmet can be with a few decorations and a custom paint job.

“She is soooooo precious!!!!” one person wrote to King Edmonds, who replied with, “thank u!”

It sounds like Meghan doesn’t care about people’s mean and rude comments, and she doesn’t care that people have rude opinions about her parenting. Maybe her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars had warned her about how rude and critical viewers can be. Of course, Meghan has plenty of supporters as well, who quickly came to her defense.

Throwback to Easter in Palm Springs last year after finding out we were going to have Aspen! ???????? #tbt A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

The Inquisitr previously reported on the social media comment, where someone wrote that Aspen would die from the bacteria that the dog would leave on the baby’s face. In the video that King Edmonds posted, she quickly tried to stop the dog from licking Aspen, who was enjoying herself in a jumper. And the caption she wrote for the video had nothing to do with the dog licking Aspen’s face.

“Nothing better than my babies playing together! (Disclaimer: The helmet is a basic safety precaution for her jumper. JUST KIDDING you guys, it’s a Doc band to shape her wonky skull,” Meghan King Edmonds had previously revealed on Instagram, revealing that her daughter now had to wear a helmet because her head was a bit flat on one side.

But it sounds like Meghan does have supporters who are tired of reading these rude and unnecessary comments. Most of her Instagram comments are happy and supportive, and maybe this is what keeps King Edmonds posting pictures from her private life.

“This is soo cute and if you ever feel bad for one second about all the negative comments…just go check out my videos on Facebook. You’ll feel instantly better. I mean the comments are sooooo bad…I had to stop reading. One video has 150k Comments and about half are about how horrible I am. I say…em. I have 5 and they are all alive and healthy so I have to be doing something right,” one person wrote back to Meghan King Edmonds on Instagram after reading these rude comments.

What do you think of Meghan King Edmonds’ way of handling the haters? Are you surprised that someone could be so rude to her about the way she’s choosing to be a mom?

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]