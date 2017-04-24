‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Spin-Off ‘Mayans MC’

Kurt Sutter has been teasing fans with behind-the-scenes photos of his upcoming Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. In his latest offering, Sutter showcased himself interacting with a few cast members while filming for the show’s pilot.

According to Comic Book, the photo features Sutter talking to Clayton Cardenas, who plays the part of Angel Reyes on the show. It isn’t clear what the men are hashing out, but it sounds like they might be discussing organic prices.

“Mayans MC pilot. Day 13. The price of organics. @claytoncardenas #mayansmc,” Sutter wrote alongside the image.

Mayans MC takes place after the events in Sons of Anarchy and focuses on the story of EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), Angel’s brother. EZ is a prospect in the motorcycle club along the California border to Mexico. EZ struggles with a need for vengeance on the cartel and respect from his family.

Angel is a full-patch member of the club, which is located in Santo Padre. Angel is dealing with being labelled as a disappointment in a prideful family and trusts few people. Cardenas is part of a cast that features Edward James Olmos as Felipe Reyes, the patriarch of the family.

Screen Rant reports that Sutter has been sharing images from the set of Mayans MC for the past couple of weeks. Production for the pilot episode is currently underway and the series marks Sutter’s third with FX. The spin-off is expected to be similar to Sons of Anarchy in tone with a focus on Latino culture.

According to Comic Book, some of the photos Sutter has shared includes one of Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) at the head of a club table. Alvarez is the president of the group and is shown seated with several members of his club, including Raymond Cruz’s character. Cruz is well known for his part as Tuco Breaking Bad.

Another shot features several members of the Mayans MC getting ready for a sound check. Two actors are shown in the shot wearing their cuts with crew members in the background. “Mayans MC pilot. Day 12. Still working out my Catholic s**t,” Sutter captioned the photo.

Sutter is working alongside a Latino crew for this series that includes Elgin James as co-producer. Sutter is expected to direct and write the pilot while James will take the series through the rest of the season. Although there are similar themes between Mayans MC and Sons of Anarchy, the Latino perspective will certainly add a welcome dynamic to Sutter’s world.

In addition to the photos, Comic Book reports that Sutter also shared a behind-the-scenes video from day one of production. In the video, Sutter goes into depth about the new series and why he decided to return to the biker world he created. While Sutter is excited about the new series, he admitted that he was “out of his depth” in regard to the Latino culture featured in Mayans MC.

Despite his shortcomings, Sutter assured fans that he did a lot of research for the spin-off and relied heavily on James’ experience in the Latino community. When it comes to Sons of Anarchy mythology, Sutter admitted that made a conscious effort to keep everything intact and create a smooth transition between the two series.

Mayans MC stars Pardo, Cardenas, Olmos, Cruz, Antonio Jaramillo, John Ortiz, Sarah Bolger, and Richard Cabral. FX ordered a pilot for the series but has not committed to an entire season. The project is Sutter’s third series with the FX over the past ten years. Sutter produced The Bastard Executioner in between Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC.

Mayans MC is expected to premiere on FX in the fall.

