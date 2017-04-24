Joy-Anna Duggar And Fiance Austin Dominate Facebook As Wedding Date Approaches But Skips Sibling’s Birthday

Joy-Anna Duggar and her fiance Austin Forsyth have been the major stars of Facebook in 2017. The young couple announced their courtship a day after Jinger Duggar got married to Jeremy Vuolo, just a few days after Joy-Anna turned 19. She is one of the youngest Duggars to enter a courtship, but now it looks like she will beat everyone record by becoming the youngest to get married as well!

Joy-Anna and Austin has announced their wedding date to be October 28, 2017, which just six months away. Since then, they have become a regular featurettes on Duggar family Facebook, as they display that they are getting folded into the family well before their big day.

In fact, her fiance is an avid flier and many of their pictures feature them decked out in flying headphones. Check out the latest romantic picture that the Duggars uploaded!

Possibly because Joy-Anna is so young, it looks like a lot of them spending time together has been mitigated by family members, whether that be one of her siblings or her parents. To impress the future in-laws, Austin has been getting his hands dirty doing work around the house, teaching her siblings to do some tricky manual tasks and spending down time.

One of the fans even noted on how the 23-year-old fiance fits right in, saying that “All of the boys are naturals in fixing vehicles; construction and all other kinds of work. Even Austin has those same qualities.”

How Joy and her fiance met is one of the cutest couple stories in the family. They have known each other for more than a decade, having grown up in the same church. But when Austin asked her to enter a courtship with him, it still came as a big surprise to her.

“I just asked her to enter a courtship with me,” Austin said, according to RadarOnline. “Almost 15 years. I picked this spot because last time we were here together was August 1, 2015.”

“I hadn’t been here in so long,” she said. “I was not expecting this. So happy.”

The most notable example of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the parents of Joy-Anna, is watching their courting and, now, engagement process was when they crashed the birthday date that she had with her beau.

They wrote a very nice caption for him, showing that they are “so excited to see what the Lord has in-store for you and our sweet Joy.”

While they are getting more involved with the family in some aspects, in others, they are pulling back. Joseph Duggar turned 17 this week, and even had a dinner out to prove it, but Joy-Anna and Austin were nowhere in sight in the pictures.

The only siblings of Joseph in attendance was Jana, the 27-year-old unmarried Duggar girl, and Josie, who just turned eight this past December.

But, from her profile on Duggar family blog, it sounds like Joy-Anna is right on the track of achieving her future plans. In the section of Family Scrapbook, the 19-year-old Duggar talks about what she hopes to do with her life, saying that she wants to focus on “Missions, Politics, and be[coming] a wife & mother some day.”

It sounds like she knows exactly what she wants to do and how she will get to do them!

How do you think Joy-Anna and Austin are preparing for their wedding date? Let us know what she should be doing in the coming months in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]