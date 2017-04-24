Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got engaged at the end of last year, and in the coming months, fans may get to see them tie the knot on Teen Mom OG.

During the first half of Teen Mom OG Season 6 last year, Ryan Edwards’ former girlfriend Maci Bookout, the mother of his 8-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, got married to longtime partner Taylor McKinney, the father of her two youngest children. During the ceremony, Standifer caught Bookout’s bouquet.

Weeks after Ryan Edwards and his girlfriend attended Bookout and McKinney’s wedding, Edwards treated Standifer to a romantic date, and as a film crew taped their interaction, Edwards popped the question.

“I just thought we were going on a date, but he rented out a riverboat and nobody was there,” Mackenzie Standifer later revealed to MTV News. “It was just us on a riverboat, on the water, and it was beautiful. We finished dinner, and we were looking at each other. He asked me to stand up, and that’s when asked.”

A post shared by Mackenzie Standifer (@kenziestandifer) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:06pm PST

While Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have not yet announced whether they will allow MTV to film their wedding as they did the proposal, Standifer told the network that she and her reality star fiancé have already set a date.

“We already booked the church — we’re getting married in November 2017,” she confirmed. “It was where Jen and Larry got married.”

In other Ryan Edwards news, he and Mackenzie Standifer recently traveled to Los Angeles with their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, for filming on a Teen Mom OG special and during their trip, Standifer gushed over her soon-to-be husband.

“Ryan and I had the best time together in LA! I love this man!” she wrote on April 24.

As fans will recall from the previous season of Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout are on good terms after years of being at odds.

A post shared by Mackenzie Standifer (@kenziestandifer) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:10pm PST

Weeks ago, Bookout spoke out about the relationship between Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer, who she and her husband met with during filming on Teen Mom OG Season 6A.

“I think it’s much healthier than [Ryan Edwards’] relationships in the past,” Bookout explained to OK! Magazine earlier this month. “She’s very mature and she’s taken some of the pressure off of the two of us.”

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards have struggled with co-parenting in the past, but as the longtime reality star revealed to the magazine, Standifer has bridged the gap between them since she came into the picture early last year.

“[Mackenzie Standifer] has a child so she understands that when I may say something… [Ryan Edwards] may take it one way and she can kind of explain, ‘No, this is what she’s talking about,'” Bookout said. “Then, if [Ryan Edwards] ever wants to ask me something or tell me something than she is able to be like, ‘This is how you should go about it.'”

“She’s kind of doing what we were both trying to do the whole time but were incapable of doing,” Bookout added.

Ryan Edwards hasn’t said much about his wedding plans publicly and is rarely seen on social media. That said, he did share a post that included Standifer’s ring after his proposal and confirmed to his fans and followers that he would soon be tying the knot.

To see more of Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Ryan Edwards/Instagram]