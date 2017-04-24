Kourtney Kardashian Says She Is “Nipple Clamp Ready” While Scott Disick Caught With A “Tramp” In His Room

In a recently released sneak peek at Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick finds that he is in a lot of trouble. Following his recent relapse to his bad partying habits while in Dubai with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney reveals that she has a tidy pair of nipple clamps ready.

Apparently, while Scott Disick, 33, was in Dubai with his ex’s sister, Kim Kardashian, 36, he found out that Kourtney was spending time with someone else. In light of this, Scott slips back into his old ways of partying and getting drunk all over the place. The latter isn’t that much of a good idea especially if you are touring a foreign land with your ex’s sister close-by.

“I’m here in Dubai,” Disick began. “And I found out that Kourtney was with somebody else.” Upon this discovery, Disick almost immediately went out of control. His ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, found out thanks to her sister, Kim giving her a heads up text saying that Disick is back to his old ways.

Unfortunately for Scott, Kourtney and he ended their nine-year relationship back in July 2015. Evidently, the couple went through many rough patches in their relationship including issues regarding Scott’s partying habits. Ultimately, everything came crashing down and Scott did openly admit that he acknowledges that he is to blame for their relationship crumbling to pieces.

Despite their break up and Scott’s admitting his bad habits were the culprit, the two remain friends, while they attempt to co-parent their three kids. Sometime last month, it can be recalled that the co-parenting family spent a nice vacation in Hawaii, although many hoped that it will be their ticket to reconciliation, the trip proved otherwise. Kourtney did strongly clarify that she had no intention to welcome Scott back in her life the way she did before.

As the reality of their break up chimes in with the recent revelation of Kourtney’s newfound companion, Scott spins out of control in Dubai. Kourtney informs her sister Khloe Kardashian that Kim sent her a text that read ” He’s still drunk and it’s noon.” Apparently, Kim isn’t done telling on Scott yet as she took matters into her own hands as reported by People.

The sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians also features Kim charging towards Scott’s hotel room in an effort to expose her sister’s ex and his antics. Everything starts going a little too fast for Scott when he finds his ex’s sister busting inside in his hotel room, guns blazing.

“Do you think we should go bang down the bathroom door and see what the f— is in there?!” Kim yells as she made her way through Scott’s hotel room. While Kim was busying herself in her mission to out Scott on whatever it is hiding in his bathroom, the 33-year-old evidently under a lot of stress in the situation.

Fortunately, Kim’s little hotel-barging act rendered interesting finds when she revealed what was behind the bathroom door. As the bathroom door swings open, the reality star shrieks “Tramp!”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her birthday and according toThe Sun, the reality star likely received a sex instrument as a birthday present. In a recent Snapchat photo shared by Kourtney, it reveals that she has with her an instrument for adjustable pleasure.

Apparently, the reality star did not reveal who she plans to use these nipple clamps on or if they were actually hers, to begin with. However, Kourtney did mention that her “tweezer tip clamp” will prove to be useful eventually.

