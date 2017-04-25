Kardashian Sisters Don’t Want Blac Chyna Back In Rob’s Life, Kris Jenner Pushes Relationship For The Show?

Rob and Blac Chyna are reportedly back together but the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are not having any of it. Apparently, the famous sisters — Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie — appeared to be teaming up against their brother’s baby mama.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the famous sisters have had enough of Rob and Blac Chyna’s “toxic” relationship. The siblings went all out in expressing their opposition about their brother’s rekindled romance, even reaching the point of asking him to put a stop to it already.

In the episode, Kylie Jenner can be seen unhappy as she received news that her house, which was rented by Rob, was trashed by Blac Chyna after a heated argument. Apparently, the fight was so bad that the Arthur George owner emotionally vented out on social media — something that got his sisters really worried.

“Rob started Snapchatting his thoughts and his feelings, and that’s really not like him,” Kim said, referring to the controversial Snapchat video where Rob revealed Blac Chyna left the house with their daughter Dream.

The Kardashian sisters also found out the Rob traveled to New York with his on-and-off girlfriend as if all the dramas never happened. Apparently, it doesn’t sit well with the famous sisters.

Kourtney, the oldest of the siblings, expressed her concern for her younger brother.

“Why does he switch his mind — like, what is wrong with him? I feel bad for his mental state.”

Khloe also chimed in trying to figure out how Rob and Blac Chyna still ended up together despite all the emotional stress of their unstable relationship.

“I really thought there would be no way in hell that he would forgive her, but also that she would want him back. The things she was saying and doing and the names she was calling him — why do you want him back if you think those things of your significant other?”

During their Facetime session with Rob, the Revenge Body star did not pull back in calling his relationship “dark and toxic.” She also reminded him that Blac Chyna texted all his sisters threatening to leave him.

“Rob, you have your head so far up Chyna’s a**!”

However, the 30-year-old reality star continues to be defensive insisting that Blac Chyna is the only woman she wants to be with.

Meanwhile, amid all the opposition from the Kardashian sisters, their momager, Kris Jenner, seems to be supportive of his son and Blac Chyna, particularly when it comes to pushing for Rob & Chyna Season 2. Apparently, Rob already expressed interest for the second series of his own spin-off reality TV show. However, not all siblings find it appropriate, especially Kendall Jenner.

The 21-year-old model who was clearly upset asked her mom, Kris, why they would even consider having Rob and Blac Chyna work together again after everything that transpired in their relationship.

“So why would you want to put them in a show together? That’s the craziest thing I’ve heard, that everyone’s lives revolve around a show — you make someone happy with a show? That’s the most sad, depressing thing.”

Kris quickly defended the show claiming that it was “what got him out of bed. He’s not in a dark room.”

Kim and Kourtney, on the other hand, also expressed their thoughts about Rob’s situation admitting that their brother may have “misdirected motives” for Rob & Chyna. Kourtney, in particular, thinks that the show is becoming unhealthy for their brother.

“I would say the show has made Rob care way more about what other people think about him — which is not healthy.”

Meanwhile, Kim believes that Rob has been holding onto his show in hopes of saving his struggling relationship with Blac Chyna, saying, “I think my brother is trying to hold onto his show because it’s his way of holding onto Chyna, his way to make Chyna happy, and it’s trying to please someone else.”

“I get it that Rob thinks the show is helping him find himself, but I think that if there’s no show there’s no relationship.”

As for Khloe, the 32-year-old reality star also agreed that a second season of the show is not a good idea for Rob, especially since his relationship with Blac Chyna has been quite stressful.

“This is such a toxic relationship and we all don’t think it’s a good idea that they film this show. I don’t want my brother to keep getting taken advantage of. Does she keep communicating with you if you aren’t filming? To me, it doesn’t look that way,”

In the end, Rob continues to fight for Blac Chyna, promising to work things out the best way they can. However, it still remains unclear whether or not Rob & Chyna Season 2 will come to fruition anytime soon.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]