‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Responds To Pregnancy Rumor

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood has found herself at the center of a myriad of controversies lately, and one of the rumors was that she was pregnant with her fiance Matt Baier’s baby. Jenelle Evans, who also stars on Teen Mom, shared a post from a very unreliable source on her Facebook page, stating that amidst the rumors that Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood had assaulted her fiancé, she was also expecting his child.

Along with the story was a photoshopped picture of Amber Portwood holding a positive pregnancy test. The original photo was taken when she visited Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra over Easter weekend and was simply the reality star admiring a cake pop.

This is not the first time Jenelle Evans has posted controversial information about her cast mates on her website. The star often uses her Facebook fan page to share stories about her fellow cast mates, and sometimes they aren’t very happy about it. In fact, Jenelle Evans spilled the beans on Kailyn Lowry, announcing she was pregnant with baby No. 3 before she even announced it to her own fans.

Amber Portwood recently made an exclusive statement to the Dirty, discussing whether she and Matt Baier were truly expecting a child.

“I thought it was a joke so I just laughed. My fans would be the first to know from me,” she shared.

Portwood has been in the media recently for several crazy rumors that have been popping up all over the place. The reality TV star has been accused of assaulting fiance Matt Baier and leaving blood and scratch marks on his face.

Amber Portwood stated that she was “devastated” by these rumors, especially because she has tried so hard to turn her life around for the better. The reality TV star and mom of one spent 17 months in jail in order to kick her drug habit. She chose a jail sentence over rehab because she had already attempted a program and found it did not work to suit her needs. Thus, she reasoned the jail sentence would give her the kick in the pants she needed to turn things around for herself.

Although Amber Portwood was arrested in 2010 for domestic violence when she choked her ex Gary Shirley on camera, she says firmly that she has put those days behind her and would not do anything like that now.

She shot down the rumors in a statement to E! News.

“Five years ago I made the decision to choose prison over rehab in order to fully turn my life around. Since then I’ve worked hard to make serious changes for myself, for my daughter, and for all the fans who supported me. “I’m saddened by the latest rumors, which are both untrue and unfounded, but plan to continue to stay focused on my recovery and being the best person I can be for everyone in my life. “In spite of everything I am truly blessed and will keep going on the positive path I set forth on.”

Matt Baier corroborated Amber Portwood’s story, saying that Amber would never lay a hand on him. He also asserted that the wounds he sustained were not from Amber, but as a result of a night out with friends where someone beat him up.

“The rumor that’s circulating is both vicious and completely false. I can’t stand by and allow the media or anyone else to undermine the progress that Amber has made in turning her life around, or the relationship we’ve worked hard to build together,” he said.

The pair are still battling unaddressed rumors that Matt Baier has fathered children with other women during his relationship with Amber Portwood.

