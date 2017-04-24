Kandi Burruss Restaurant: Is Phaedra Parks Trying To Ruin Business For ‘RHOA’ Star?

Kandi Burruss has been working very hard on launching her new restaurant, The Old Lady Gang. Kandi documented the journey on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and it was plagued with delays, issues, and poor management. However, it sounds like Kandi is finally ready to open the doors to the public after having a soft launch for the restaurant. Moreover, while Kandi may want to focus on the southern food and running the business, Burruss is plagued by lawsuits and drama from former employees as shown on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to a new Instagram post, Kandi Burruss is now revealing that her restaurant is indeed open no matter what Phaedra Parks is saying. Apparently, Parks hinted that the restaurant isn’t open and that maybe Burruss should focus on her own business ventures rather than talk about Parks’ issues. Of course, these two used to be friends, and it is surprising that they are fighting so dirty these days. After the reunion aired, Kandi Burruss decided to go on Instagram to defend her restaurant and her business. As it turns out, Burruss wants people to know that her restaurant is doing just fine.

“It’s so funny how she really thought the Old Lady Gang wasn’t gonna be able to open… who told her that I wonder? We opened #OLG the next day after the reunion taping & we’ve been popping ever since! Thanks to everyone who’s been coming by to show us love! We love you back! Tune in to the #RHOA reunion this Sunday on Bravo! #YouCanHateWhileIBeGreat,” Kandi Burruss explained on Instagram in response to something Phaedra Parks said on The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion.

Of course, Burruss worked on the restaurant while she was filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta and fans saw how Todd Tucker struggled to get it done. Plus, Kandi Burruss also filmed the taste testing so she could showcase some of the meals. Burruss has been very open about the venture, but she opened up even more on Instagram, revealing that she had actually considered buying a restaurant two years ago.

“She just wanted to do the snake move of having her friend represent him so that she can pretend she doesn’t have anything to do with it. Watching that whole meeting was a mess to me. Johnnie did not give me the idea to do the Old Lady Gang restaurant. Todd had tried to buy a restaurant facility on two separate occasions years ago, but I told him to wait because I didn’t think it was the right time. The theme of our restaurant is based around my mom and aunts. Not sure how Johnnie is saying we took this from him?” Kandi Burruss explained in her Bravo blog a few weeks ago after seeing Parks help her former employee Johnnie launch a lawsuit against her for unpaid work and stolen business ideas.

Kandi Burruss wasn’t surprised that Parks helped her former employee when it came to her restaurant venture. Johnnie wanted to sue Burruss for stealing his idea, but as Kandi explains, the restaurant was inspired by her mother and her aunts. Even though Burruss claims she couldn’t have stolen the idea, Johnnie may have proposed the idea after he saw their dynamic. It has been showcased on The Real Housewives of Atlanta before, so viewers have seen their cooking before, so it would only make sense that Johnnie had seen it as well.

What do you think of Kandi Burruss defending her business? Do you think Phaedra Parks is trying to ruin Kandi’s businesses by assisting her former employee in a lawsuit, and slamming her restaurant progress on national television?

