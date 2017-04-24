Jana Duggar Misses Before Jill, Jessa & Jinger ‘Got Married’ As Courting Rumors About Zach Bates Dim With Age

Jana Duggar is the eldest, unmarried girl of the Duggar family. There has been a time, in which she was bombarded with courting rumors concerning Tim Tebow, Zach Bates and others, but now that she has turned 27, those rumors have dimmed. With Jill, Jessa and Jinger all married and moved out of the family home, Jana is longing for the times before “the girls got married.”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who loves to put their big family in the spotlight to promote Christian values, run a family blog, in which they talk about their philosophy and also feature their children.

In the section, in which each of the Duggars get to answer some questions about their interests, Jana’s profile stood out the most. While most of her answers to questions remained simple and predictable (like answering “Playing Piano & Violin, Enjoying Games with the Family” for her favorite hobbies), there were others that revealed her deeper longings.

When asked about her favorite family trip memory, she replied with “The Girl’s Book Tour,” adding that it was “the last family trip with everyone before the girls got married.”

Even more alarming part of her profile is her section on “Future Plans.” While other Duggars wrote about continuing the ministry, starting a family and having babies, the 27-year-old Duggar left that section blank.

In fact, people have been actively shooting down any false courting rumors involving Jana. When a rumor started about Lawson Bates and the unmarried Duggar courting, his mother made it clear that it was just words going around.

“I think that probably Lawson and Jana would both be shocked by that news, although we have heard that rumor,” his mom wrote according to In Touch Weekly. “They are very good friends, [but] no courtships that either of our families are aware of.”

All the fans of Jill & Jessa: Counting On and the late 19 Kids and Counting know that Jana has been getting more and more lonely in the house, being the only girl above the age of 20 to fend for all her younger siblings. The next youngest girl, Joy-Anna Duggar, has started courting in 2016 and now has gotten engaged to Austin Forsyth. They even announced that they will be getting married in October!

With all the girls taking flight in their marriages, courtships and engagements, Jana has been focusing more and more on the family matters. She is often featured on Facebook on an outing with her mother Michelle Duggar, doing work around the house and taking part in family celebrations, no matter how small.

She was recently invited to Jason Duggar’s birthday lunch and a photo of her was quickly put on Facebook.

“Happy birthday, Jason! We can’t believe how quickly time has flown by to see our twelfth child already turning 17 years old,” the Duggar parents wrote. “We are so blessed and grateful as parents to see how you have focused and loved the Lord. You are a diligent worker, and just recently purchased a house you and your brothers are working on flipping. You’re a great leader, and we are so thankful for what God is doing in your life and look forward to the future!”

It has been important for Jana to find opportunities to keep appear in the public sphere, despite the fact that her prospects of courting and married married dims with age. Her parents have been proactive about putting her out there for any potential suitors.

The last time she was in the family pictures was actually on Jessa Duggar’s Instagram. The mother of two invited Jinger and Jana on a road trip to Waco, Texas, along with her husband Ben Seewald and baby Henry and Spurgeon. They look many Instagram-worthy pictures at Silos, showing that they are like any other millennials.

Jana even got an opportunity to show just how good she is with kids and babies in one of the pictures.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]