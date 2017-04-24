First Lady Melania Trump Is Reportedly Reaching A ‘Breaking Point’ With The Donald, Divorce On The Horizon?

Melania Trump has reportedly have enough of her husband, President Donald Trump. Melania’s relationship with Trump has been strained ever since she had Barron in 2005 and his rise to the presidency has put even more stress on their marriage.

AOL is reporting that Melania’s marriage was perfect until she wanted to have a baby. Although Trump agreed to have a kid with Melania, he allegedly told her that she needed to “get her body back” after the pregnancy.

Shortly after Trump won the presidency, a spokesperson for Melania confirmed that her move to the White House would be delayed. At the time, Melania said she and Barron would live out the rest of the school year in New York City instead of re-locating mid-semester. It now appears there may be more behind the delay.

Melania and Trump have faced divorce rumors in the past. Last year, a video surfaced from 2005 that showed Trump bragging about flirting with other women. According to Yahoo, news of the couple’s troubled marriage was first reported by an article in Vanity Fair. Close friends of the couple revealed shocking details about their relationship and how things are already starting to fall apart.

The article claims that Melania is reaching a breaking point and that she isn’t close with her husband. Not only is Melania not allowed to speak freely around Trump, but her main priority is taking care of Barron. Sources even claim that Melania’s first pregnancy was almost like a contract and that it drove a wedge between the couple.

“She promised him that everything would go back to the way it was,” an insider revealed. “There was no ‘How do you feel?’ No opening of doors, making sure she didn’t fall. Just ‘You wanted to have a baby.'”

There’s no telling what will become of Melania Trump’s marriage. Trump hasn’t started the process of enrolling Barron in a Washington DC school, which hints that their move to DC might be more delayed than originally thought.

To make matters worse, Melania doesn’t seem that interested in being the First Lady. She also has a noticeable disconnect with Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. With Melania remaining in New York, Ivanka has taken over many of the duties of the First Lady. This includes appearing with her father while he meets with CEOs and world leaders. All the while, Melania has taken a step back from the spotlight.

“A First Lady comes in with seasoned partnerships,” an insider revealed. “You come in with a staff, your people. They have no people.”

According to NZ Herald, people are starting to notice that Melania and Ivanka don’t get along. Sources claim that the two women have a “frosty” relationship, which only got worse as Ivanka’s role at the White House expanded. Ivanka is so active with her father’s political life that she purchased a $5 million home in the area and moved her husband, Jared Kushner, and three children to DC.

Ivanka is currently getting ready for a trip to Germany to mourn Holocaust victims. She has also been with Trump during his meetings with Chinese leaders and welcomed home the American charity worked that was freed a few weeks ago.

Melania has not publicly commented on the status of her marriage or her relationship with Ivanka. A spokesperson for the White House denied all of the rumors surrounding Melania and claims that she is preparing to make the move as soon as the school year is up.

The First Lady recently appeared at Trump’s side during a military hospital visit. Melania was on hand when Trump handed out a Purple Heart to an Army veteran.

