LeAnn Rimes and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary on an island over the weekend and during their trip, the country singer was quite active on social media.

After arriving at their tropical paradise at the end of last week, LeAnn Rimes, 34, shared a series of throwback photos of herself and Cibrian, 43, including images taken at their April 22, 2011, wedding.

“Not like I don’t already, but I’ll be reflecting and greatly appreciating love and family in all it’s blessed glory for the next 48 hrs!” LeAnn Rimes announced to fans on Instagram on April 21. “Tomorrow we’ll be celebrating #6years as husband and wife and #stepmom and we couldn’t be happier and more fulfilled. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s always been worth it! I love you [Eddie Cibrian].”

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian struck up a romance with one another on the set of 2009’s Northern Lights and were ultimately exposed by Us Weekly, who shared shocking video footage of the couple, who were both married to other people at the time, kissing one another at a Laguna Beach restaurant.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian’s relationship caused quite the stir and ultimately led to Dean Sheremet and Brandi Glanville filing for divorce. As fans may recall, Glanville, who shares two sons with Cibrian, Mason and Jake, was quite vocal about their affair and even addressed the topic in her 2013 book, Drinking & Tweeting, and on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the years that followed the affair, LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville were involved in numerous feuds, some of which took place on Twitter, and the majority of those feuds were in regard to Rimes’ comments about her stepsons, Mason and Jake.

While it is hard to say where LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville stand at this point, the country singer seems to have moved on from their feud and is now focused on her life at home with Eddie Cibrian and their family.

“My heart overflows with Love for these humans. This was one of the most joyous days I’ve ever experienced,” she wrote on Instagram with a throwback photo from her wedding. “The trio that is my life…I am grateful! I will forever be in awe of the wonder of God’s plan. It has challenged me beyond belief and fulfilled my soul more than I could have ever conceived.”

“Every year, I’m even more at a loss for words to describe my Love for you three magnificent souls. The deeper my Love, the more speechless. Happy 6 year anniversary! I didn’t just become Mrs. Eddie Cibrian, I became a co-soul protector and lover of two little boy’s hearts. These six years and whatever lies beyond are God’s greatest gift,” she added.

Although LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian don’t yet have any children of her own, she recently spoke out about her future plans for children and her two stepsons.

“It’s definitely opened my eyes,” LeAnn Rimes told People Magazine of her stepmom duties with Jake and Mason earlier this year. “You realize how hard it is to both work and make sure that you’re really present for them. I just adore them; they’re just fantastic.”

LeAnn Rimes also revealed that while she and Eddie Cibrian do want to have children in the future, her current schedule, which includes a tour and the promotion of her new album, is a bit too busy for another child.

