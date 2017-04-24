Drake Girlfriend Pregnant? Layla Love Exposed As A Fraud Who Just Wanted Publicity!

Drake always seems to find himself in the middle of some controversy or another. From the minute he “dated” Jennifer Lopez, Drake’s love life has taken center stage — so much so that, perhaps, his music is secondary. Now, there’s a new rumor going around that Drake got his girlfriend pregnant. While Drake, himself, has been ignoring the rumors — thus tacitly denying their validity — there could be a chance that there’s some truth to them. So, what’s going on? Is his girlfriend pregnant, or is this just another jilted groupie making outrageous claims?

From Drake to The Weeknd, here are some of the *surprise* guests from #Coachella weekend one! https://t.co/ScScwTe5Ky pic.twitter.com/Jz0XVKBKP8 — billboard (@billboard) April 17, 2017

According to Global Grind, the rapper has an “affinity” for strippers, so the “Drake girlfriend pregnant” rumors could, in fact, be true. The stripper in question is Layla Lace, and she took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“Women claim to be pregnant by famous rappers everyday — but Layla Lace has the receipts. She posted screenshots of text conversations with Drake and shared photos of her official pregnancy results dated April 17, 2017. See her rant and the receipts below.”

This person is claiming to be pregnant by Drake and she decided to to put it all the way out there.. Since he's no longer answering her calls ????????????#Laylalace #Drake #Babyontheway A post shared by {New Account} … CelebrityXO (@theofficialcelebrityxo___) on Apr 18, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

Well, this is a little messy, don’t you think?

And there’s more: Perez Hilton brings all the messiness involved in the “Drake girlfriend pregnant” rumors. Apparently, Layla got Drake’s number through their mutual friend, DJ Spade. They began texting one another, and Layla flew out to London to meet with Drake. Two months later, she claimed to be pregnant.

She also claims that Drake “ghosted” (i.e., ignored) her after she told him she was pregnant by him. She repeatedly called him but to no avail. After he began ignoring her when she claimed to be pregnant, she put him on full blast, claiming that he was lying (though she spelled it “lieing”) about being a good guy, and telling his fans that he didn’t really care about them.

“For the hating ass d**k riding b*****es that gotta alot to say!!!! IM UNBOTHERED THO!!!! Keep being fans to a n**** that dont even know you and that will ((((NEVER))) GIVE YOU THE TIME OF DAY! HIS LIEING A** SENT FOR ME!!! NEVER DID I THROW MY SELF AT HIM!!!! NEVER A GROUPIE!!!! NEVER DID I ASK FOR ANY OF THIS!!!! NO WE DIDNT MEET AT NO VIDEO SHOOT/STUDIO/CONCERT OR IN NO CLUB!!! THIS MAN MADE IT HIS BUIESNESS TO ASK TO MEET ME OFF OF SEEING A PIC OF ME THAT WAS SENT TO HIM BY HIS MANS.I NEVER ASKED HIS MANS TO SEND DRAKE A PIC OF ME EITHER LETS JUST MAKE THAT CLEAR TOO!”

Well, alright then Layla!

However, in a subsequent article by Global Grind, the “Drake girlfriend pregnant” rumors are completely untrue. The fact is, Layla did all of this to get some publicity out of the deal!

And who exposed her for being the publicity-hungry fraud? None other than their mutual friend, DJ Spade.

"???? the lengths some people will go for a moment…we've seen it all" A post shared by @djspadenyc on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

And here’s what’s interesting: Drake liked this post on Instagram! Ice cold!

“Spade took to Instagram to expose the model after having a conversation with her through DMs, in which she admits she’s been scamming the public with her allegations that she’s having Drake’s baby. She admitted in the convo, “Publicity will make me $ even if he don’t want me idc.” When Spade tells her people are going to “hate” her once they find out she’s lying, she responds, “I’m still gonna get this money.”

So, Drake fans, now it’s your turn to sound off. Do you think that Drake’s girlfriend is pregnant, or do you think this was all a publicity ploy?

Leave your thoughts about the “Drake girlfriend pregnant” rumors in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]