Canada’s basic income pilot project will be coming to Hamilton, Lindsay, and Thunder Bay, Ontario, according to Premier Kathleen Wynne. As per the Hamilton Spectator, Wynne announced the details of the basic income pilot this morning in a press conference.

The invitation-only conference was held at Liuna Station in Hamilton, starting at 9 a.m. and was live-streamed to YouTube; Wynne spent most of the time focused on her provincial government’s past achievements. But ultimately, she announced that the pilot will be launched in Hamilton, Thunder Bay and Lindsay, covering urban, rural, and northern communities (as per recommendations.) It will run for three years “to start,” and will provide just under $17,000 annually for a single person.

“The changing nature of work is leaving some people vulnerable,” said Wynne. “They’re working contract-to-contract, or they’re otherwise dealing with an unstable or precarious work situation. They can be let go with no warning. As a result, some people can slip into poverty.”

“The project will explore the effectiveness of providing a basic income to people who are currently living on low incomes, whether they’re working or not. And people participating in our pilot communities will receive a minimum amount of income each year, a basic income, no matter what.” “It’s not an extravagant sum by any means, for a single person we’re talking about just under $17,000 a year. But even that amount may make a real difference to someone who’s striving to reach a better life.”

Wynne was not forthcoming on when the pilot project would actually commence, but hinted that it would follow shortly after the provincial budget was confirmed.

