Kim Kardashian Shades Caitlyn Jenner On Twitter: Kendall And Kylie Jenner ‘Hate’ Nude Photo Rumors?

Kim Kardashian and her siblings reportedly are involved in a reality TV version of World War III with Caitlyn Jenner. Loyal to her mother Kris Jenner, Kim allegedly is joined by the Kardashian clan in feeling upset by Caitlyn’s new tell-all book and recent interviews. Adding to the drama, recent rumors of nude photos featuring Caitlyn have sparked speculation about whether Kendall and Kylie Jenner will join their older siblings in battle, stay loyal, or seek neutral territory.

In her new tell-all, The Secrets of My Life, the 67-year-old describes how she completed gender reassignment surgery in January. But it’s her alleged plan to be featured in a nude photo shoot that constitutes her children’s “worst nightmare,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

The Kardashian clan reportedly discovered about the nude photo shoot from the 67-year-old’s son Brody, 33, according to the source.

“Brody told them that Caitlyn has planned and booked a full nude photo shoot and they were like, that’s unacceptable, it’s taking things too far.”

Consequently, the insider revealed that the Kardashian family hopes that the nude photo shoot does not happen, calling it “their worst nightmare.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars allegedly feel that a nude photo shoot would go too far.

“Taking it to that level and unveiling her [new body] with a fully naked photo spread is going way too far,” added the source.

However, the insider also revealed that Kris and the four Kardashian siblings (Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob) “rarely” talk with Caitlyn, in contrast to Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who “do keep in communication.”

Although Kylie and Kendall are “fully supportive,” they allegedly keep their communications secretive, according to the source.

“When Kylie and Kendall do speak with her, it’s always secret – they don’t want to bring it up to their mom or sisters because it causes a lot of drama.”

However, while Kylie and Kendall reportedly keep the lines of communication open, Kim and the other Kardashian siblings allegedly are not talking to Caitlyn.

“They feel like she had been riding on their coattails long enough for the fame and that she is really milking it for all its worth,” summed up the insider.

It’s a battle for the spotlight, according to that source, who revealed that the Kardashian sisters and Rob feel that “a lot of these things that she’s doing are trying to one-up them and trying to gain the spotlight back.” Although the Kardashian clan allegedly understands that the gender operation was “inevitable,” the plan to stage a nude photo shoot “is over the top,” added the insider.

“[The nude photo shoot] is really annoying to them.”

Using Twitter as her platform, Kim Kardashian recently was caught throwing shade at Caitlyn, reported Oxygen.

With Jenner’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, hitting the shelves on April 25, Kim seemed to time her diss perfectly, adding authenticity to rumors from sources cited by the publication that Kim and the rest of the Kardashian clan are “upset” by the book. In particular, Kim and her sisters allegedly are angry that the memoir provides information about the family without their permission.

Kim has been repeatedly marking as “liked” tweets that throw shade at Caitlyn, according to the publication.

“Question of the year,” read one tweet that Kim liked, posted in response to, “So when is Caitlyn going to actually talk about herself rather than everyone else.”

Another tweet that Kim liked defended Kris Jenner.

“Stop using your ex-wife name,” urged another tweet that reportedly won a “like” from Kardashian.

One of the exchanges was captured by the Shade Room.

“Yikes #KimKardashian throwing shade at #CaitlynJenner???? (swipe for More),” read the comment.

“She’s defending her mom just like anyone else would,” pointed out one fan.

Yikes #KimKardashian throwing shade at #CaitlynJenner ???? (swipe for More) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Kendall and Kylie Jenner aren’t going quite as far, but an insider told Hollywood Life that the Jenner sisters secretly “hate” their parent’s alleged plan to star in a nude photo shoot.

“Kylie and Kendall are urging their dad not to do a nude pictorial.”

The source also revealed that Kylie and Kendall “had the exact same reaction” several years ago when their mother Kris Jenner was allegedly considering starring in her own nude photo shoot.

“Kylie and Kendall both hated the idea of seeing their 60-year-old mother, naked in a magazine,” said the insider. “They just don’t want to see either of their parents in that way.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3]