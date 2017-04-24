Have You Heard? Elon Musk Wears Amber’s Cheeky Lipstick Kiss

After months of speculation and rumors, it seems that SpaceX-daddy Elon Musk and beguiling actress Amber Heard are indeed going steady.

Social media was buzzing on Monday when both Heard and Musk posted pictures onto Instagram showing them enjoying a little Gold Coast downtime in Moo Moo, one of Australia’s most exclusive hangouts.

In an uncharacteristic break from his usual routine of dodging the public eye, Elon Musk gave his 8,3 million Instagram followers a rare glimpse into his private life. Musk posted a photograph depicting a clearly smitten Heard staring lovingly at a crimson lip imprint on Elon’s cheek. Perhaps Head is marking her territory?

Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Heard posted a similar picture onto Instagram, but this time she was looking directly at the camera giving all of her fans a sultry look. Amber is currently in Australia filming “Aquaman” in which she plays Mera, the Queen of Atlantis.

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

It’s more than a little satisfying to see the two lovebirds so passionately involved with one another, especially considering their mutual history with divorce. Elon Musk has been married three times to two women. Say what?

Well, Musk first married Justine Wilson, a successful Canadian author, in 2000 before filing for divorce in 2008. Elon then married actress Talulah Riley in 2010, divorced from her in 2012, before the couple remarried in 2014 and once more filed for divorce a year later. Are you dizzy yet?

Heard, on the other hand, was previously married to actor Johnny Depp for just over a year. After Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse, often physical in nature, the former couple managed to finalise their divorce at the end of last year with a not-too-shabby $7 million payout for Heard.

Interestingly, Heard and Depp have previously been to Australia together where they were infamously charged with biosecurity violations for neglecting to acquire the necessary quarantine authorisation to bring their dogs, Pistol and Boo into the country. It must have been love, but it’s over now.

The stir on social media caused by Heard and Musk’s public display of affection was littered with speculation as to why the couple decided to go public at this particular time. According to Tama Leaver, an associate professor of Internet Studies at Curtin University, the choice to go public with such an intimate picture was most likely a calculated move.

“I think both of them have probably discussed and thought carefully about wanting this relationship to be public, and I think this is a fairly canny way of doing that. I think for both of them this will satisfy any local newspapers that needed an image.”

And judging by the online frenzy that erupted after the images appeared, it seems the public and the media has been looking for precisely the sort of satisfaction Professor Leaver is referring to.

“They’re obviously happy with their relationship being public and I think a statement like this often does suggest that there’s actually been a bit of history to this relationship, it’s something they want people to know about and I don’t think you could craft an image better.”

Professor Leaver also believes that Heard and Musk chose the perfect way to go public and allow the news of their relationship to be confirmed in rumor circles across the globe.

“Looking at the image that went with that, he’s got lipstick on his cheek so it’s not meant to be in any way ambiguous. To some extent it’s a very provocative image, because it does suggest that this isn’t just dinner, this is a lot more so I think that it’s done quite a lot with a single image.”

Well, now that the happy couple has decided to take the relationship to the next level, can we safely assume that Amber Heard and Elon Musk could be the first ever couple to die on Mars? What?

Let me explain.

Apart from self-driving cars, super fast electric vehicles, high-speed transport tubes, telepathy technologies and a full-throttle space exploration program, Elon Musk is also famously obsessed with making life on Mars a real possibility.

The billionaire-bae made his first ten-digit bonus by selling his ownership of PayPal to eBay. Musk almost immediately turned his attention to Mars, soon realising that he would have to develop technologies capable of reaching the red planet with advanced equipment that could establish the planet’s first human colony.

Musk believes the first batch of human cargo will be able to leave Earth by as early as 2024, but it’s going to require billions of dollars and as few mistakes as humanly possible. Elon Musk plans for the Mars trips to launch in phases when Mars is closest to Earth, thereby decreasing travel time from roughly six months to between thirty and eighty days.

Either way, there is still no guarantee that Mars’ first human residents would be able to return to Earth. Bearing this in mind, the million dollar, or rather, the billion dollar question is: will Amber Heard agree to tag along with her bae when he goes to inspect the progress of his master plan?

I guess we’ll have to wait and see. A couple willing to forego all Earthly comforts to embark on a suicidal mission to one of the most inhospitable environments in the solar system might just be the greatest love story ever told.

[Featured image by Elon Musk/Instagram]