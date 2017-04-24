World War 3: North Korea’s Hydrogen Bombs Are Ready To Attack America

World War 3 is allegedly going to happen sooner than the world expected. In the recent update, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has aimed a deadly warning against the United States. In the recent revelation, North Korea’s dictator’s state-run newspaper claimed that they have the most powerful bomb (hydrogen bomb) in his arsenal and that it is ready for launch any minute.

The tension between the United States and North Korea has increased in the past few weeks, as neither of the countries is willing to back down over the use of their nuclear weapons. Earlier this week, the United States of America demanded the North Korea to cease all their nuclear weapons’ production and does not fire any more missiles aiming to other countries. However, Kim Jong-un has refused to hear anything from Washington and has even vowed to reduce the U.S. and its citizens to ashes through the use of their nuclear warfare.

The North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun claimed that their country possesses the weaponry to strike at the heart of the continental United States and the majority of the Asia-Pacific region. The state-controlled newspaper further claimed that North Korea’s “absolute weapon” is ready to launch. According to Daily Star, North Korea’s newspaper referred to the suspected H-bomb when they claimed of having the “absolute weapon.”

Furthermore, NATO’s previous report has already warned that North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un had indeed developed a hydrogen bomb, and they were even trying to sell elements of it on the black market.

In a statement released by North Korea, the country’s Foreign Ministry has accused President Donald Trump of driving the region into an “extremely dangerous phase.”

“[North Korea] will react to a total war with an all-out war, a nuclear war with nuclear strikes of its own style and surely win a victory in the death-defying struggle against the U.S. imperialists.”

What is a hydrogen bomb and how it differs from other bombs?

Hydrogen bombs, or thermonuclear bombs, are more powerful than fission or an atomic bomb. The major difference between these two begins at the atomic level. Fission bombs, like those used on Nagasaki and Hiroshima during World War II, works by splitting the nucleus of an atom. When the neutral particles of the atom’s nucleus split, some hit the nuclei of nearby atoms, splitting them too. The result of this is a very explosive chain reaction.

Whereas the H-bomb starts with the same fission reaction that powers atomic bombs, but the majority of the uranium or plutonium in atomic bombs actually goes unused. In these powerful bombs, an additional step means that more of the bomb’s explosive power becomes available, making it more dangerous than atomic bombs.

Earlier today, Pentagon’s spokesman Gary Ross stated that North Korea’s unlawful use of weapons and their illegal weaponry represent a direct threat to the United States.

“We call on (North Korea) to refrain from provocative, destabilizing actions and rhetoric, and to make the strategic choice to fulfill its international obligations and commitments and return to serious talks.”

In other news, President Trump talked to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Japan’s military claimed that it sent destroyers to join the USS Carl Vinson carrier group on its way to North Korea’s doorstep.

Xi told Trump that China strongly opposes North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and hopes that “all parties will exercise restraint and avoid aggravating the situation.”

“The North Korean nuclear and missile problem is an extremely serious security threat to not only the international community but also our country,” Abe told reporters after the long phone call with President Trump.

Keep checking this space for more news on ongoing tension between North Korea and the United States of America, and the latest news on World War 3.

Update: There are wide speculations that North Korean dictator is planning to carry out a nuclear test tomorrow, timed to coincide with a celebration of its military’s founding anniversary. Earlier today, their government issued new threats against the U.S., which it accuses of plotting an invasion.

“The world would clearly see how the US’ rash, arrogant aircraft carriers turn into a lump of scrap metal and gets buried at sea, and how the country vanishes from the Earth,” state-run website Uriminzokkiri said. “Our super-hard-line responses include sudden, pre-emptive strikes involving land, naval, underwater and airmobile assets.”

[Featured Image by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images]