‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe Won’t Be Back, But Victor Could Bring Back Shocking Adam News

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for the Newman family during the week of April 24. The newest scoop reveals that Victor (Eric Braeden) could bring back shocking Adam (Justin Hartley) news when he returns to Genoa City. The Y&R fans know that Justin Hartley is not coming back to the role, but CBS inside sources reveal that the network has been busy for four months searching high and low for the next face of Adam Newman.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) isn’t coming back to Genoa City for the time being —and the viewers don’t know when she will be seen again. Elizabeth Hendrickson’s contract has ended, and she was dropped to recurring status.

When Victor left Genoa City last week, the Young and the Restless fans panicked at the thought that he could be off the show too. Rest assured, Y&R fans; Eric Braeden confirmed on Twitter that Mustache isn’t going anywhere and he’d turn up during the week of April 24.

I AM NOT LEAVING THE SHOW! Hopefully that will lay this rumor to rest!! But thank you for caring! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) April 21, 2017

Victor’s search for Chloe, the person he believes killed his son, will not end anytime soon. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he won’t find her as Chloe disappeared without a trace. However, his trip to Canada won’t be wasted because he will stumble upon a juicy tip about his son, Adam.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor won’t find Adam yet, but he will discover that he may not have died. It isn’t clear how he finds out this juicy tidbit, only that he returns to Genoa City with news that Adam could be alive somewhere!

Now, it is likely that his family won’t believe him. However, Victor will persist and could launch an investigation to find his son.

What the Young and the Restless fans do know is that the showrunners have not cast Adam quite yet. There has been some buzz that Michael Muhney, the actor who left the role of Adam in 2014, could be in the running to return.

Apparently, before Justin Hartley took over the role of Adam in 2014, Muhney was supposed to return to soap opera. The viewers assume that eventually, Michael will go back to the role of Adam, but right now nothing has been confirmed.

If Adam is really dead, which no one really believes, then Victor could learn something about his son that he never knew. At this point, the Young and the Restless fans have to wait to see how the showrunners plan to address the role of Adam in the next few months.

Of course, it is also possible that Young and the Restless plans to write-out Adam completely from the show. That seems to be the reason why they had Chloe confess to blowing up the cabin. She admitted that she knew Adam was inside and purposely sought out to kill him. The Young and the Restless viewers hope that Adam got out before the explosion, but he may have died. We’ll just have to wait to see how the Y&R writers handle the storyline in the future.

For now, Adam’s son, Christian’s real paternity will remain a secret. The head writer, Sally Sussman said that she had no plans to reveal Christian’s real father without him on the canvas. Until they make a decision about an Adam recast, that juicy paternity bombshell will remain under wraps.

During the week of April 24, Chloe will be a part of her last storyline for a while. She sent letters to Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Billy (Jason Thompson) indicating one of them is Bella’s dad. We’ll find out which one is the lucky papa this week.

The Young and the Restless fans, what information do you think Victor will find out about Adam in Canada? Is Adam really dead? Who is Bella’s father?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]