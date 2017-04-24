Scheana Marie and Mike Shay ended their marriage during the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules and still, months later, she continues to be targeted with backlash from fans online.

Although Scheana Marie claimed she left her husband because he lied to her about using drugs behind her back, several fans have flooded her with comments, claiming she shouldn’t have moved on from Shay so soon after their split.

“It’s funny [people] just assume I had an affair [because] I moved on 2 [months] later [with] an amazing man I’ve known for a decade,” Scheana Marie wrote after facing backlash on Twitter on April 23. “Happiness has no timeline!”

Scheana Marie also responded to a fan who said the reality star would never have cheated on Mike Shay.

“I took our vows serious,” she explained. “Sure I didn’t handle everything perfectly but NEITHER DID HE..once I feel betrayed it’s hard to come back.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay got married during Vanderpump Rules Season 3 and one year later, they began to experience marital troubles after Shay admitted to abusing prescription pills.

While the couple appeared to put their issues behind them in January of last year, when Shay reportedly got sober, they ultimately faced more troubles in late 2015 as they filmed the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules. As fans may recall, rumors began swirling in November which suggested Shay had relapsed.

Although the musician quickly took to his Instagram page to deny the reports, claiming he was sober and happy, he and Scheana Marie eventually confirmed their plans for divorce early December.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly magazine. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Two weeks later, Scheana Marie was spotted with Robert Valletta.

Scheana Marie teased fans for weeks about her new romance, but when it came to going public with Valletta, she waited until February when she and her new man made a joint appearance during the premiere of Bronzeville in Los Angeles. Around the same time, she and her co-stars reunited to film the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, where she confirmed to Mike Shay that she was seeing someone new.

As fans saw last week, Scheana Marie informed Mike Shay of her new relationship and told him that her new man was someone he was following on Instagram. Right away, Shay looked downcast at the thought of Scheana Marie moving on with someone they both knew.

One month later, Scheana Marie opened up about the romance.

“He brought a light back to my life,” she gushed to In Touch Weekly magazine. “We dated on and off 10 years ago. We were talking over the holidays and I told him about my divorce. Then we hung out one night and just hit it off… there was still something there.”

“Rob is fun and adventurous, and he makes me laugh,” Scheana Marie continued “I feel like we’re equals. He owns a production company and has a new show coming out.”

No word yet on a sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

