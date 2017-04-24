Is Blake Shelton Listening? Gwen Stefani Reveals All She Wants Is A Baby Girl

Gwen Stefani is already thinking about expanding the family. The pop star let slip that she wanted a daughter on The Voice — but is Blake Shelton on the same page?

Stefani’s desire to have a girl isn’t a big secret. According to Hollywood Life, the No Doubt alum would love to give her three boys a baby sister and has always dreamed of sharing her fashion tips with a daughter. On a recent episode of The Voice, Stefani was pretty direct about her plans after Brennley Brown’s performance of “Fly.”

“All I wanted was a little girl I could hang out with and play dress up with an — she’s my only girl and look her!” Stefani shared.

Brown is the only female member of Stefani’s team. Stefani tried to get other young girls on her team but only managed to steal Brown during the battle round. Her comments, of course, were a thinly veiled reference to what Stefani wants in real life.

@gwenstefani #teamgwen the voice ❤️???????????????? A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

Stefani shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, while Shelton does not have any kids of his own. All three boys love hanging around Shelton and enjoy doing boy-things on his ranch. With Stefani clearly thinking about having a daughter to share her interests, will Shelton give her want she wants.

According to International Business Times, Stefani is ready to have children with the country crooner, even if that means adoption. An insider revealed the Stefani is thinking about adopting a kid under the age of five and wants to complete the process before the year is out.

“She wants to have a little girl before Christmas,” the source noted. “Gwen is telling friends that she wants to keep this really private and that she is trying to not get too excited yet, but she has been daydreaming about names already. Her wish is to have a healthy, beautiful little girl she can dress up and play dolls with and do all the things she hasn’t experienced as a mom to her sons.”

Wonder Woman @gwenstefani ????????#kidschoiceawards2017 #gwenstefani @jackandbruise A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:17pm PST

Stefani hasn’t confirmed the rumors surrounding her desire to have more kids. Until the couple makes an official announcement, Extra TV reports that Blake Shelton’s bond with Stefani’s boys is growing stronger by the day. Stefani recently visited Shelton’s sprawling ranch in Oklahoma and all three boys appeared to have a blast with the country star.

In fact, Stefani shared a pic of the boys after they got Shelton’s forearm tattoo copied onto their arms. The three boys showed of their fake ink beside Shelton’s original while Stefani captioned the image, “They’re just into him …who isn’t?”

Shelton and Stefani also enjoyed Easter with the family in Los Angeles. During a red carpet appearance for The Voice, Stefani admitted that they had a great time over the holiday and opened up about what it’s like being a celebrity mom.

BFFs reunited #dennisstefani #blakeshelton #happyeaster A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

“They really want you to be their mom,” she stated. “It’s all about them, they don’t want to know about work or songs. They are like, ‘Mom, where are my shoes? Mom, what about me?'”

Stefani didn’t mention her future plans with Shelton or whether or not they are trying to have kids. With their romance still going strong, it wouldn’t be surprising if they made a big pregnancy announcement in the coming year. Of course, that will only happen if Shelton is also on board with the baby plans. Until then, fans can only hope that things continue to go smooth for both parties.

Fans can watch Shelton and Stefani in action when new episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Tell us! Would you like to see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani expand their family by adding a baby girl? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC Universal]