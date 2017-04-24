Tamar Braxton Shades Adrienne Bailon For Admitting She ‘Misses’ Her?

Tamar Braxton may have claimed last month that her nasty feud with her former The Real co-stars Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley was behind her, but it looks like Braxton may just have thrown a little more shade it Adrienne’s direction.

The latest apparent shade amid the former best friends’ nasty feud came after Bailon seemingly admitted that she misses Tamar on social media, liking a post from a fan who claimed that missed Braxton on The Real almost a year after she was sensationally fired from the daytime talk show.

Tamar fan @tamarvinceshow took to Twitter to post screen shots of the post Bailon liked on Instagram, which showed all five of The Real co-hosts together before Braxton’s firing alongside the caption, “My guilty pleasure you guys, miss Tay Tay [everyday] honey.”

Adrienne appeared to confirm that she too was missing her former best friend and co-star by liking the post on the social media site, after which fans took to Twitter to note the star’s Instagram activity aimed at her former friend.

“Awww A misses Tay Tay @TamarBraxtonHer,” @soforreal29 tweeted after seeing Adrienne’s liked post, tagging Braxton.

But while Bailon appeared to confirm that she’s missing her former friend after Tamar publicly slammed The Real on multiple occasions following her firing last year – confirming numerous times that she and her former co-hosts were no longer friends – it looks like Braxton may not be ready for a reunion with Bailon.

Tamar took to Twitter amid Adrienne’s liking spree to post a cryptic message that may have been aimed at her former friend due to it’s pretty interesting timing.

Though she kept it cryptic, Tamar appeared to suggest that she doesn’t trust Bailon by tweeting, potentially in response to Adrienne’s social media activity, “Listen when I tell you LINDA!!!! Don’t trust NOBODY but JESUS!!!!!!”

Tamar Braxton’s tweet caused some confusion with fans, as Twitter users responded by asking who Braxton was referring to.

“I’m still wondering, ‘Who the heck is Linda?’ What does Tamar mean?” @Sees4Me asked, while another replied, “Girl what happened?”

While Tamar hasn’t confirmed if her cryptic message about trust was aimed at Adrienne, Braxton has made no secret of the fact that she doesn’t trust – and is no longer friends with – her former The Real co-hosts in the past.

Back in December Tamar threw some serious shade at her former friends on Instagram, slamming Bailon and her former co-stars as liars while commenting on an upload by The Shade Room which asked followers to name the biggest lie they heard in 2016.

Suggesting Bailon, Mowry-Housley, Love and Mai were aware of her firing before she was let go from The Real last May, Tamar slammed her former friends on the social media site by replying, “I’ll start with ‘I didn’t know anything.'”

“We had NO idea,” Braxton then continued of other lies she heard in 2016 after Adrienne and her co-stars continually claimed they were unaware Tamar was being fired, adding that the group also lied when they told her “I’m shocked” and “we’ll always be friends.”

But despite throwing serious shade at her The Real co-hosts ever since she was fired, Braxton has since claimed that her past drama with her Bailon and her former friends is now over during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show last month.

After Williams asked Braxton how she’d react if she saw Adrienne in person after months of feud drama, Tamar bluntly replied, “I don’t see Adrienne.”

But while Bailon and the reality star are certainly no longer friends, Braxton did appear to admit that their feud was over prior to speculation she may just have thrown even more shade at her former bestie.

“Let me tell you something. The only person I’m beefin’ with is the devil,” Tamar told Wendy after the daytime talk show host asked about The Real feud. “That’s it. I’m not beefin’ with anybody in my life.”

Do you think Tamar Braxton was throwing some major shade at Adrienne Bailon for her Instagram activity?

[Featured Image by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for MegaFest and Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET]