‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Opens Up About Why Now Is The Right Time For Her Weight Loss Surgery

Abby Lee Miller recently underwent weight loss surgery and many have questioned her decision to do so as she is due for sentencing for her fraud charges on May 8. However, the reality star, famous for her role in Dance Moms, recently opened up about why now is the perfect time for her to start her transformation journey.

“I think this is the right time. People are saying, ‘But your sentencing is coming up in a couple weeks!’ And that is true, and I’m really nervous about that — more than the surgery — but there’s no right time.”

“Maybe this is some miraculous way somebody’s telling me, ‘Hey go for it, do it now so that whatever happens, maybe you’ll be a little bit healthier, maybe you’ll be a little bit more in shape. Who knows?'” she revealed.

The dance coach, Abby Lee Miller, stated that she tried to lose weight while on the show Dance Moms, but that the producers constantly disrespected her and wouldn’t adhere to her requests.

“I try to be vegan… I really, really try. I don’t eat any red meat and the whole animal thing really upsets me so I’ve tried. They wouldn’t care if I was trying to be vegan, they wouldn’t get a special vegan meal or anything. They just laughed and would hand me a hoagie sandwich or Italian sub from somewhere,” she said.

Abby Lee Miller resigned from the TV show after a scathing Instagram post, indicting the producers for misogyny, not listening to her, and not giving her control over the show. A few months ago, she revealed that a couple of times, the producers made her fire a dancer she didn’t want to fire, which also made her angry.

Rumors have swirled that Abby Lee Miller didn’t actually want to fire several girls from the Mini Team, but was forced to by production.

After Abby Lee Miller left her iconic show, she was replaced by Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke, whom all of the girls seem to adore.

Abby Lee Miller also revealed before her surgery that she was scared for what was to come. She stated she was scared that no one was freaking out about her if something happened to her under the knife.

“There’s nobody freaking out if something happens to me,” she sobbed.

Luckily, Abby came out on the other side with no problems. She even took to Instagram live to say hello to her fans and well wishers as she came out of surgery. And although she worried no one would be afraid if something happened to her, her makeup artist was on hand to help her through the procedure.

Former students of Miller have dished that their time on the show with Abby Lee Miller was incredibly stressful and that they are better off without it in their lives.

Maddie Ziegler, the Dance Moms alum and teacher’s pet, says that the show was so stressful she often bit her nails before competitions. She was, as she says, afraid of Abby lee Miller’s wrath should her performance not be what Abby had hoped.

Chloe Lukasiak, who left the show in 2014 and returned in 2017, recently revealed in an interview with People that things got pretty bad on the set.

“It didn’t feel like it was a good environment for me to be in anymore. I don’t regret what I did at all. I’m very happy I left when I did. I think it only would’ve gotten way worse. I don’t think that would’ve been good for my mom or me, for our mental state. Everything happens for a reason so I was glad I left,” Chloe revealed.

