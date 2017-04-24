‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy And Kevin Learn A Shocker While Scott Faces A Tough Decision

There is a big week of action ahead according to the latest Young and Restless spoilers. Chloe will be reaching out to both Billy and Kevin with a shocker and Abby will struggle with the pressure she’s under as CEO of Newman Enterprises. Scott is involved in much more than he had told his family regarding his career and he faces some difficult decisions in the days ahead. What else do Young and Restless spoilers reveal about Monday’s show and the week ahead?

Chloe may be on the run, but the truth about Bella’s paternity is still going to cause some chaos in Genoa City. Chloe had told Kevin that Bella’s biological father was a one-night stand, but Young and Restless spoilers via SheKnows Soaps note that Kevin and Billy will both receive letters from her noting that either one of them could be Bella’s biological father. Of course, as viewers know, Billy is in the potential mix of things because she had stolen his sperm years ago, and while Kevin didn’t know he might be the father, this will not come as an unwelcome possibility.

Billy will be at Phyllis’ place as he opens the letter and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that he will fill Phyllis in on the situation, noting that he confirmed that one of his sperm samples had gone missing. He will head to the police station, where he runs into Kevin and learns of the similar letter he got.

As Soap Central details, Kevin will be excited to find out that Bella might be his biological child, but Young and Restless spoilers detail that Billy will be furious to learn of the stunt she pulled by stealing his sperm. The two men will butt heads over Chloe, and this potential paternity bombshell and both will insist that they want to find out the truth as quickly as possible.

Nick will take Christian to the ranch, hoping to have Nikki babysit, but Tessa will explain that Nikki is away. The Young and the Restless spoilers note that Tessa will tell Nick that she’s happy to take care of Christian, telling him she has a younger brother, and he’ll go ahead and leave the little boy with her.

Later, Nick will return and hear Tessa singing to Christian, and Young and Restless spoilers note that she’ll tell him that she’s available to help with the tot whenever he needs. Fans are tossing around theories about who Tessa really is and how she is connected to the Newman family, as it is clear that she’s up to something. Is she going to turn out to be bad news for the family?

Nick will meet with Paul to discuss Chloe and the case, and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Nick will hand over the wrench and tranquilizer gun. Paul will explain that until they can find her, there’s not much that can be done, and he’ll later note that the letters she sent to Billy and Kevin were mailed from Malta. As he investigates, he’ll seemingly discover that she paid someone to mail them, and for now, things remain unresolved on this front.

The Young and the Restless spoilers share that Abby will meet with realtor Farrah Dubose, played by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, and she’ll make some decisions about moving forward with her plans. Later, Jack will meet with Farrah and express an interest in buying a warehouse for additional Jabot lab space.

However, things get a bit hairy when Abby realizes that Jack is the potential buyer for the place they own. The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Abby will talk with Ashley about her project, apparently expressing some self-doubt, and Ashley will later worry that her daughter is in over her head running Newman Enterprises.

Ravi will fill Phyllis in on the trip to New York, and Young and Restless spoilers note that he’ll urge her to pursue happiness for herself as well. She’ll play coy, not mentioning her reunion with her controversial ex, and Ravi and Ashley will share a glance when the two cross paths at work. Teasers for the week indicate that there is plenty more on the way when it comes to these two relationships, but viewers will have to stay tuned to see if either can go the distance.

Viewers watched last week as Scott had a conversation with Christine that revealed that he had been doing more overseas than just photography, and he’s being tasked with another mission. However, Scott is resistant, and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that during Monday’s show, he will talk to Michael in vague terms about how to get out of a commitment he’d previously agreed to handle.

Of course, Michael will presume this is about Victor’s book, and while the two will talk about the project and Nikki’s desire to kill it, Young and Restless spoilers point out that Scott clearly has a bigger issue on his mind. As the week continues, Hilary will face some jealousy over Devon’s relationship with Mariah and Billy and Phyllis will feel ready to tell Victoria and Jack about their renewed romance. This is said to spark some intense feelings, and things will get heated.

Can Billy and Phyllis really make this relationship work? Will Kevin end up being Bella’s biological father as he’s hoping? What’s the real deal with Tessa, and will Abby be able to handle her new responsibilities? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that there are juicy developments on the way and fans are eager to see where things will head next.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]