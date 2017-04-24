Aaron Hernandez was found dead last Wednesday morning and by his side were three suicide notes, one of which was allegedly written to his “prison boyfriend.”

According to a new report, Aaron Hernandez left notes for his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins and their daughter, Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez, but it was the third note that stood out and continues to pose questions about the late athlete’s death and sexual preference.

On April 21, Newsweek shared a report about Aaron Hernandez and noted an alleged gay lover, who is reportedly on 24/7 suicide watch in prison.

In addition, the report explained, an intimate relationship the former New England Patriots player allegedly had with a male classmate in high school was reportedly at the center of the investigation into Odin Lloyd’s 2013 murder.

“Ernest Wallace, a co-defendant in the Lloyd murder case, told detectives the victim had called [Aaron Hernandez] a ‘schmoocher,’ which was taken by Hernandez and his companions as a gay slur,” the outlet revealed.

Aaron Hernandez and Odin Lloyd were friends prior to his murder and were also linked through their female partners, Shayanna and Shaneah Jenkins, who are sisters. Aaron Hernandez was serving a life sentence for Lloyd’s murder at the time of his passing but because he was scheduled to appeal the ruling, he was considered an innocent man when he took his life.

“[Aaron Hernandez]’s alleged longtime male lover, the high school friend, was interviewed extensively by authorities after Lloyd’s murder, and was forced to testify in front of a grand jury,” Newsday continued.

According to the report, law enforcement officials have reportedly noted that Aaron Hernandez moved a large amount of money into three accounts shortly before he was arrested for killing Lloyd in 2013. And, just like the suicide notes, the three accounts were reportedly for his fiancée, his daughter, and his alleged male lover.

The New York Daily News also shared a report regarding Aaron Hernandez’s possible bisexuality, claiming the late athlete may have committed murder in an effort to ensure his alleged secret wouldn’t be publicized. The outlet also noted that Hernandez’s reported suicide note to his former love was an “open admission of his bisexual orientation.”

In other Aaron Hernandez news, his family and friends are expected to say their goodbyes during a private funeral in his hometown later today. According to a report by WCVB on April 24, services are scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Following his suicide last Wednesday, Aaron Hernandez’s body was brought to a funeral home in Bristol, Connecticut, where he and his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, grew up. Jenkins has been keeping a low profile since last week but was eventually spotted at her mother’s home with her daughter, Avielle.

As the Daily Mail revealed to readers last week, Jenkins and their 4-year-old appeared understandably downcast as they made their way out of the home with the help of a female friend. Jenkins and Hernandez never tied the knot but years ago, as Hernandez sat in prison, Jenkins took his last name.

Aaron Hernandez’s family asked for privacy as they mourn and thanked people for their condolences in a statement.

“After the Massachusetts medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, Hernandez’s brain was taken to Boston University, where scientists will study it for any signs of repeated trauma suffered during his years of playing football,” WCVB revealed.

Days before Aaron Hernandez’s suicide, the late athlete had been acquitted of a double homicide that had taken place in 2012 outside of a nightclub. According to reports at the time, Hernandez was accused of shooting two men after an altercation inside the venue.

[Featured Image by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images]