‘The Voice’ Season 13 Coaches Leaked? JLo, Christina Aguilera Replacing Adam Levine, Blake Shelton?

The Voice coaching line-up for Season 13 may just have been revealed and it looks like both Blake Shelton and Adam Levine could be out.

Rumors have been swirling for months about who will be forming the coaching panel when Season 13 of the NBC show returns this Fall, and now fans are speculating that the line-up may already have leaked and could mark the first cycle without Blake and Adam amid speculation they could be leaving the singing show.

The latest chatter about the coaches hit fever pitch once again this week after Twitter users claimed the line-up for the upcoming round of The Voice had leaked online and would see Christina Aguilera and Pharrell Williams return to the show alongside Miley Cyrus, as well as a new face spinning in the coaches chair.

“[Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera] & @Pharrell will be joining @NBCTheVoice Season 13 what is your reaction? #TheVoice #teammiley #teamjennifer,” @Gulfamjaved0225 tweeted out on March 23, claiming that returning coaches Miley, Christina and Pharrell could be joined by new face Jennifer Lopez on The Voice later this year.

Though NBC haven’t commented on the speculation swirling around social media, this isn’t the first time it’s been rumored that Miley – who is so far the only coach confirmed for Season 13 – could be joined by Aguilera and Williams as the coaches see a major shakeup.

Miley Cyrus fan account @TeamCyrusHD alleged way back in 2016 that Season 13 of The Voice could potentially see a big shakeup on the coaching panel, claiming back in November that Christina and Pharrell would return for the next cycle without Blake but alleged that Adam Levine would be sticking around instead of Jennifer joining the show.

“Rumor is that along with Miley, the other Season 13 coaches will be Adam, Christina Aguilera and Pharrell Williams!” the Twitter account claimed at the time, suggesting Blake will not be returning, though NBC are still yet to comment on rumors regarding the next round of coaches on The Voice.

The Voice Season 13 coaches line-up is still pure speculation right now, though Latin Times alleged back in January that Lopez was high on NBC’s list of potential new coaches while also claiming that Christina was looking to return after sitting out Seasons 11 and 12 amid swirling reports Adam and Blake may be considering leaving.

Citing a The Voice source, the outlet claimed earlier this year that Aguilera is “really interested in returning to the show after missing seasons 11 and 12” and also claimed that Jennifer could be brought in to replace Adam or Blake.

“It’s most likely Blake and Adam won’t be returning to the reality anymore,” the site reported. “However, there’s high speculation that superstar Jennifer will be taking one of their places.”

The Voice report came after Hollywood Life teased a possible new job on the show for Lopez, as an insider told the site that Jennifer “would consider working on The Voice if asked since she has a wonderful relationship with NBC,” while the source then noted that “a role for Jennifer on The Voice wouldn’t be surprising at all” amid rumors Blake and Adam could be leaving.

The latest round of speculation surrounding Season 13 of The Voice comes after weeks of rumors claiming that Adam and Blake could be ready to sit out at least one season of the NBC show after sources alleged that both could follow Blake’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani out the door amid reports she supposedly doesn’t want to sit alongside Cyrus.

Blake and Adam are yet to speak out about rumors they could be leaving, though TMZ claimed just last month that Levine had supposedly told producers that he wants to cut his time on the show in half after appearing on every single season with Blake.

Reporting that NBC are allegedly in talks to bring American Idol back to TV in the place of one season of The Voice per year, an insider claimed that Adam had told those behind the scenes that he may be leaving and only wants to do one season a year from now on – which could mean he’s ready to sit out a season after appearing alongside Blake, Gwen and Alicia Keys on the currently airing Season 12.

Would you still watch The Voice without Blake Shelton and Adam Levine but with Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and Pharrell Williams as Season 13’s coaches?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]