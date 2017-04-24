‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 8: Briana DeJesus Deals With Threats From Ex-Boyfriend?

Briana DeJesus has reportedly been threatened by her ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, the father of her young daughter.

Although the former Teen Mom 3 star joined Teen Mom 2 just weeks ago, it appears she’s already making headlines for bringing plenty of drama to the series.

On April 22, In Touch Weekly shared a report which suggested Austin had made threats to the reality star, leading her mother, Roxanne DeJesus, to file for two orders of protection against him.

“He is very intimidating and after researching him, I see his background of guns, fighting, postings on Facebook, drugs, weapons and violence,” Roxanne claimed in court documents obtained by Radar Online. “I am in fear for my safety and my family’s.”

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin were seen alongside one another during her episode of 16 & Pregnant. However, their relationship never appeared to be healthy and Austin doesn’t appear to be an active presence in their child’s life.

Briana DeJesus, Alexandria Sekella, Mackenzie McKee, and Katie Yeager were chosen to move on from 16 & Pregnant to Teen Mom 3 in 2013 but unfortunately, the series failed to garner the ratings MTV expected and was canceled after just one season.

Four years later, as the women of Teen Mom 2, including Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry, prepared to assemble for filming on the eighth season of their show, Briana DeJesus reportedly landed a role on the show as the fifth cast member. As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup explained to readers last month, producers brought DeJesus to the show in an effort to shake things up.

“[Briana DeJesus] will be added into the mix with the regular girls, which means the four original girls will see a reduction of their screen time next season– if they even agree to be on the show with Briana at all,” the outlet explained.

According to the report, the cast and crew of the series aren’t thrilled with Briana DeJesus’ addition to Teen Mom 2 and neither is Mackenzie McKee, who was also in the running for the position.

“They interviewed me and Bri two months ago, but chose her,” McKee explained to Radar Online. “I thought, ‘This can’t be true!’ I was confused.”

As McKee explained, her social media following seems to prove that she’s better qualified for the gig. With over 623,000 followers on Instagram, McKee has far passed Briana DeJesus, who has just 92,000.

“I think the amount of following difference is shocking,” she continued. “I’ve been consistent with followers… She deleted her social media once, and I helped her get her following back. And here she is on Teen Mom!”

“I have worked very hard for where I am. I’m working on all this stuff and what has she done? She’s not working on anything,” McKee huffed. “It sucks the one who has been working harder didn’t get it.”

Mackenzie McKee went on to reveal that MTV may have chosen Briana DeJesus over her because of her baby daddy drama. As fans will recall, DeJesus recently announced that she was pregnant by another man but didn’t reveal who the mystery man was.

“I hope MTV didn’t chose her over me because I am married and have three kids with the same guy,” McKee added. “The story on different baby daddies is what people are interested in.”

Briana DeJesus’ new co-star, Kailyn Lowry, is currently pregnant with her third child by a third man and Jenelle Evans welcomed daughter Ensley with a third man earlier this year. Meanwhile, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska both have two baby daddies.

