Are Angelina Jolie’s Children In The Loop With Alleged New Boyfriend, Possible Marriage Plans?

Angelina Jolie is reportedly dating but when it comes to her six children with Brad Pitt, they’ve allegedly been kept completely in the dark.

According to a slew of new rumors, Angelina Jolie and her rumored new boyfriend are said to be heating up but despite the reports of a potential marriage, her kids have not yet met her reported mystery man.

“Initially, [Angelina Jolie] was hoping to wait until the divorce with Brad was settled,” a source explained to In Touch Weekly magazine.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year after allegedly becoming concerned about the actor’s alleged drug use and anger issues. As a TMZ report revealed at the time, Angelina Jolie requested full physical custody of 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to sort out their custody dispute, the 41-year-old actress is reportedly enjoying her time with her alleged flame and considering introducing him to her children in the near future.

“Though she realizes Brad will always be their father, [Angelina Jolie] still wants to make sure her kids like and accept her new man,” a source close to the family noted. “She may introduce her new man to her children L.A. in the next few weeks. She’s especially concerned that he bonds with Maddox and Pax.”

Prior to her split from 53-year-old Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s oldest son, Maddox, was reportedly involved in a heated dispute with the actor on their family’s private plane. While no evidence of the incident ever surfaced, rumors claimed Pitt had been abusive towards the children in the past.

As for how Pitt feels about Angelina Jolie’s alleged new romance, the insider claimed the rumored relationship “caught [him] completely off-guard.”

“The idea that another man will be spending time with his kids is absolutely sickening and disheartening,” said the insider. “Brad hasn’t met Angie’s man, doesn’t want to meet him, and considers him an interloper in his family.”

While Angelina Jolie has not gone public with anyone since splitting from Brad Pitt last year, rumors have claimed that she and her alleged new man, who is said to be a British businessman, could tie the knot soon.

In one recent report, it was noted that Angelina Jolie faced challenges after her split from Pitt but after making some time for herself, she reportedly found love again. The report also claimed Jolie had been spending time with her rumored boyfriend during the times her estranged husband had their six kids.

Although Pitt wasn’t able to see the children much in the weeks that followed their breakup, he has since gained more visitation and Jolie has reportedly used the time to establish a new romance.

Angelina Jolie has remained fairly silent about her split from Brad Pitt but months ago, she opened up about her new life as a single mother of six.

“It’s been a difficult few months,” Angelina Jolie said during an interview with the BBC. “Right now I’m going through a moment where there’s just, everybody’s in my room. Two hamsters and two dogs and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful. So usually I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get the dog out, who’s gonna start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.”

“Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family — we’ve all been through difficult times. And my focus is my children, our children — and my focus is finding this way through,” she continued. “As I said, we are and forever will be a family, so that is how I’m coping.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]