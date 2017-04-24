Kylie Jenner has had enough of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s drama-filled relationship, and the Life of Kylie star has finally snapped back with her brother’s baby mama.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the fashion and makeup maven was evidently not happy when she found out that Blac Chyna broke things in her house which her brother, Rob Kardashian, was renting. Apparently, the on-and-off couple got into a heated argument, which led to Blac Chyna trashing Kylie’s mansion.

“My mom calls me to kind of keep me informed on what’s going on in my home,” the 19-year-old reality star revealed during an interview. “And apparently, Chyna threw something at my television that I left there.”

“It’s just a little disrespectful and I wouldn’t do that in anyone else’s home.”

????♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

The youngest Jenner also revealed that Rob had asked her if he and Blac Chyna could move into one of her old houses about a week before the alleged fight. Kylie agreed despite the fact that Blac Chyna and her then-boyfriend, Tyga, were ex-lovers and have a child together. The incident clearly upsets Kylie.

“I agreed, cause me and Chyna kinda put everything behind us, and my brother seemed really happy and I wanted him to enjoy his new life and I wasn’t here to block anyone’s blessing.”

It seems like the incident was the last straw for Kylie to express her opposition to Rob and Blac Chyna’s relationship. Jenner also added that Blac Chyna “just doesn’t like” her brother, and Rob is being delusional for not getting the hints. The Kylie Cosmetics owner asked her brother to just stop the drama and move on.

“It’s really hard to support a relationship that’s really unhealthy, especially when it’s hurting my brother and now it’s affected me. I just wish they could just stop this kind of roller-coaster ride.”

???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

During the fight, Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, was the first to check on the couple and informed Kylie about the situation in her house. Corey updated the young entrepreneur that things would’ve been really bad if he did not arrive.

“Her hands were f***ed up. One of her real whole nails was gone. She was trying to bust his car window.”

It was later revealed that cops also showed up in the house to check on Rob.

“That’s crazy, the police just came — like eight of them, or whatever,” the 30-year-old Arthur George owner said.

“Do I look drunk in the video or something? I don’t even drink,” he added, referring to the controversial Snapchat video where he tearfully shared the aftermath of their fight — an empty home.

“I wanted people to know that I’m hurt, that this is f—ed up.”

“The fact that she said: ‘Okay, if he doesn’t have his s— together in a year, I’m going to drop him,’— like, Who are you to say [that]?” Rob continued. “How much do you guys want to bet — I’ll bet money that she does not come back to me.”

Gamble, who never failed to show his support to his girlfriend’s son, gave a sound advice to the struggling Kardashian “not to go back down that lane because it’s going to get worse.”

“You just got a taste of how bad it can be. It’s going to get way worse.”

???? #blacchyna #robkardashian #kardashian A post shared by Rob & Angela Kardashian (@robandchyk) on Sep 7, 2016 at 4:32pm PDT

The rest of Kardashian sisters then revealed how they really feel about Rob’s relationship with Blac Chyna calling it “toxic” and “unhealthy.”

“I’ve always felt that them as a couple just isn’t that healthy, and I think they know that too,” Kim Kardashian said. “Rob can be really irrational and he just has to learn to really take responsibility for himself and not blame it on Chyna. This just all has to stop.”

“It’s so clear what this relationship is. They’re just not meant to be with each other,” Kim added.

In the end, Rob stood by his girlfriend and promised to work things out as a couple for the sake of their daughter, Dream.

“I definitely do love her and want to be with her, so I’m not going to just give up.”

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]