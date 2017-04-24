Could Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine be planning an exit from The Voice?

As fans await the casting announcement for The Voice Season 13, which already includes Miley Cyrus, rumors are swirling in regard to who the 24-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer will be seated beside when the series returns to NBC later this year for its fall season.

Although fans will likely have to wait another couple of months before the Season 13 cast is confirmed, one recent report claimed the new season may be without a few of its stars, including Stefani, Shelton, and Levine.

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, [Gwen Stefani] definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” an on-set source explained to Radar Online. “And, of course, since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well!”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have appeared alongside one another during The Voice Season 7, Season 9, and Season 12, but when it comes to Season 13, it’s hard to say if Stefani would be returning even if Cyrus wasn’t a part of the show. After all, the women of the series, including Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys, have been on rotation and Stefani has never been featured in back-to-back installments.

In addition to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s alleged feud with Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine has also reportedly butted heads with his fellow singer.

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” the source said of Levine’s possible exit.

In November of last year, after it was announced that Gwen Stefani would be returning to The Voice for Season 12, another source told Radar Online that Adam Levine was thrilled to have his co-star and friend back on set.

“Adam was thrilled! He is just really glad that Miley is gone and Gwen is coming back!” the source explained. “Blake was not the same this season without Gwen there and it showed. When Gwen was a judge last season he was a ball of light and this season that light went out.”

Rumors regarding a possible feud between Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus began swirling over a year ago after it was first announced that Cyrus would be joining The Voice for Season 11.

“Adam really cannot stand Miley because he thinks that she is the most obnoxious person ever,” the insider said. “Adam does not really want to return if they bring Miley back. He is that over it… Both Adam and Blake feel that they have run their course as judges and are highly considering both exiting at the same time, long with [Gwen Stefani].”

If Adam Levine does leave the show, he certainly won’t be left twiddling his thumbs. In fact, he will likely remain quite busy due to his successful career with Maroon 5 and his busy life at home with wife Behati Prinsloo and their daughter, Dusty Rose Levine.

In September of last year, as the 11th season of The Voice began airing, Adam Levine became a father for the very first time.

As for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, they have no problem staying busy when they aren’t filming The Voice and are frequently seen enjoying his Oklahoma ranch when they have time off.

To see more of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys, tune into new episodes of The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

