Kailyn Lowry Tweets About Toxic People As Javi Marroquin Drops Hints About Her Baby Daddy?

Kailyn Lowry is close to finishing her school, she’s expecting her third child this summer, and it sounds like she has been able to move forward with her life after splitting from her estranged husband, Javi Marroquin. The two were in, what Lowry called, a toxic marriage, as they didn’t support one another and they weren’t there for each other. Kailyn has tried to move on from her failed union with optimism, but it sounds like she hasn’t been able to drop everyone from her life.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she’s ready to cut out toxic people from her life, and many believe that this could be Javi. It’s no secret that things exploded on social media recently after they had to relive the drama on Teen Mom 2, where he called her out for sleeping with another man. But Kailyn Lowry has previously revealed that many friends also turned their backs on her after she filed for divorce.

“Cut out those toxic to you & you’ll see what you’ve been missing out on,” Kailyn Lowry wrote on Twitter over the weekend and many people believed that she was talking about her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

But others saw it as genuine advice and wrote back to her that she should try the same, including blocking people on Twitter for their bad behavior and mean tweets, especially in regards to her third pregnancy.

“Done. But for now I’m just lonely, because the toxins were pretty much everyone,” one person wrote, while another added, “Ok so try blocking those people that are nasty to you on here.”

And while Lowry was tweeting about negative people, Marroquin decided to drop a few hints about the security guard. And some immediately thought he was trying to reveal the baby’s father. Lowry has yet to share who the baby’s father is and many Twitter followers are starting to guess who he is.

“Make sure y’all follow the security for teen mom. Y’all might think he looks familiar from last season,” Javi tweeted about Teen Mom over the weekend, which sparked curiosity from viewers, as they thought he was trying to reveal the identity of Kailyn’s baby daddy.

“If you’re implying he’s the father, why bother. adults have to move on at some point and do what’s best for the kids.and this tweet isn’t it,” one person wrote to Javi, while another fan wrote back, “That’s not what he is implying.”

Of course, viewers are still picking sides when it comes to their divorce. Some believe that Kailyn is to blame for the split, while others believe Javi didn’t show her much respect and support after her miscarriage. And one Twitter follower pointed out that Marroquin had done nothing wrong, even if he was outing the name of Lowry’s baby’s father.

“MAD I BET HIS Sign on bonus for serving our country helped pay for that house and prob his MTV paychecks while he was gone not to mention His checks while he was over protecting us.. comes back home and can’t even get some water or use his sons [carseat]!!! That he prob bought So think of how u would feel going over thinking u were coming home to a house u helped pay for and another man is there and u go live with. She will have to deal with him being with someone and taking their son around that person He’s a great dad,” another person wrote to Javi, clearly taking his side in the divorce.

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry tweeting about dropping the toxic people in her life? Do you think she’s referring to Javi, as the two have fought on social media lately?

