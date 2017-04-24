Are Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Ready To Get Married?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s fans want them to tie the knot.

Days ago, after Gwen Stefani’s face briefly appeared on the Empire State Building in New York City, Blake Shelton was flooded with comments from fans who were hoping to see him propose.

After sharing a photo of Gwen Stefani on the Empire State Building on his Instagram page, Blake Shelton told fans, “Ok…To whomever put my girlfriend’s picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot…. How can I top that sh*t?!!”

In response, the country singer’s followers suggested he ask Gwen Stefani to marry him.

“Get married. You have waited long enough and I guarantee you won’t find another one like her,” one person wrote, as another added, “Marry her at the top of the Empire State Building. Pleeeeeeeeeease!!!”

Another person suggested Blake Shelton pop the question on The Voice, which began airing its live epodes last week.

“Propose to her on The Voice finale! You two are the sweetest couple,” the message read, according to a report by Hollywood Life.

While it seems unlikely that Blake Shelton would propose marriage on a television show, the idea has been mentioned before. In fact, Shelton and Stefani’s co-star, Alicia Keys, joked about the possibility just weeks ago.

During a video outtake from the series last month, Keys spoke of their future plans for the show and asked the couple, “What about, like, a proposal on the show?”

“Would that make you feel weird, [Gwen Stefani?” Shelton asked in response.

“That’d be my dream come true!” she said.

Months ago, prior to the premiere of The Voice Season 12 in February, a source told Radar Online that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who began dating while filming the ninth season of the show in late 2015, were being paid a bonus by NBC for exposing their romance on the series.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton “are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera,” a network insider told the outlet. “They are starting to film the promos next week and have already shot a couple of live spots.”

According to the report, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton packed on the PDA for fans during Season 9 and during Season 12, producers were hoping for some “fierce competition,” in addition to their usual lovey-dovey moments with one another.

“The producers really want to see [Gwen Stefani] and [Blake Shelton] in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past,” said the source. “And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause. If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts.”

The insider also spoke of NBC’s hopes for an on-air proposal.

“Bosses are really, really pushing for this,” said the source. “They want nothing more than for Blake to propose to [Gwen Stefani] during a taping of the show.”

Although Gwen Stefani doesn’t appear to be engaged at the moment, she and Blake Shelton are going strong and earlier this month, they celebrated the Easter holiday with her

