Fappening 2.0 Continues: Alison Brie Hacked, Naked Topless Pictures Leak

Alison Brie is the latest celebrity to be caught up in the recent slew of naked picture leaks as nude photos of the actress surfaced online this week.

According to reports, Alison has joined a long list of female celebrities to be hacked and have nude images stolen from their personal collections over the past few weeks as part of what’s being dubbed The Fappening 2.0, as Gossip Cop is reporting that Brie had naked photos posted online on April 22 after a hacker threatened to release her nude images earlier this month.

The site claimed that Brie was previously targeted by the Fappening hacker earlier this year, as it’s thought that the hacker recently uploaded a topless photo of the Community and Mad Men actress with black boxes covering Alison’s body while stating at the time the single leaked naked images was just a “preview” of what’s to come.

According to the outlet, the Fappening hacker now appears to have followed through on their promise after releasing the initial naked photo that allegedly showed Brie topless and lying in bed.

Now, the site is claiming that Brie, who married fellow actor Dave Franco last month, has been targeted again as part of The Fappening 2.0 hack as Alison has allegedly now had more nude pictures find their way online.

“Brie is again topless, and one was clearly taken inside an acting trailer, possibly from when she appeared on Mad Men,” the site claimed of Alison’s latest nude photos to be released as part of The Fappening 2.0.

Alison’s latest naked photo leak is also being put forward as another set of “previews” according to Gossip Cop, who claimed that a hacker using the pseudonym “4chanthehacker” could be responsible for the latest Fappening 2.0 cyber hacks, though it has not yet been confirmed if all the latest nude photo leaks were perpetrated by the same individual.

But while it’s yet to be confirmed if Brie is the latest victim of the same hacker responsible for the slew of nude photo leaks dubbed The Fappening 2.0, Alison certainly isn’t alone when it comes to having naked photos stolen and leaked online in recent weeks.

Though Alison Brie hasn’t commented, Brie is just the latest in a string of female celebrities to be targeted, coming mere weeks after stars including Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson and Amanda Seyfried were all alleged to have nude images leak as part of The Fappening 2.0.

The Fappening 2.0 most recently hit Miley, Kate, Suki Waterhouse and Rosario Dawson, all of whom reportedly had explicit naked photos hacked and leaked online earlier this month – which is when the initial “preview” image of Alison is also thought to have been threatened by the hacker.

The Fappening 2.0 drama also hit former Glee actress Dianna Agron as well as former The Hills reality stars Whitney Port and Audrina Patridge, who also had nude images leaked just days later before Brie once again became a victim.

Though Alison and her fellow female stars haven’t spoken out about their alleged nude photo hack, Gossip Cop reported two weeks ago that the females were also hacked as part of The Fappening 2.0 and claimed that Dianna, Whitney, and Audrina had both photos and video stolen that allegedly showed them “in various states of undress” and even reportedly “engaging in sexual acts.”

Demi Lovato also fell victim to The Fappening 2.0 earlier this month after Lovato confirmed on social media that a topless photo of her had leaked online, while Amanda Seyfriend is thought to be one of the worst hit by the latest naked photo leaks prior to Alison’s hack.

Mere weeks before Brie was hacked and had her own naked pictures leak online, Amanda confirmed that she too was hacked as part of The Fappening 2.0 as TMZ reported that Seyfried’s lawyer confirmed that explicit and personal images had been stolen while threatening the site who posted them with legal action.

What do you think of The Fappening 2.0 claiming Alison Brie as its latest naked photo hacking victim?

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]