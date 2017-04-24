Donald Trump Impeachment: Possible In ‘Second Term,’ Predicts Michael Moore

Donald Trump’s impeachment in his second term as the president of the United States is predicted by Michael Moore during the recently held Tribeca Film Festival.

The American documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, who is famous for directing Fahrenheit 9/11, has again predicted about Donald Trump’s presidency. During the recently held Tribeca Film Festival screening, when it was asked to him about Trump’s impeachment, the director had this to say.

“I would say sometime in the middle of his second term,” he explained. “I think the equation is simple. It’s the American equation. Dumb down the population and make them ignorant and stupid. Ignorance leads to fear, fear leads to hate. Trump knew that part of the equation really well. And hate leads to violence.”

Those who are unaware of this fact, Michale Moore loves to predict about Donald Trump. Prior to this, he predicted that the president is going to get everyone killed. He also predicted in the past that Trump is surely going to build a wall and going to ban all Muslims to enter the United States.

Moore’s Prediction on Donald Trump Banning All The Muslims:

In his earlier interview with Variety, when Donald Trump was just a president-elect, Moore talked about the future president’s action from day one and how it will all affect all the previously signed executive orders by former President Barack Obama.

“On day two, Republicans will start printing laws the way you print fliers for a homecoming dance. Before the liberals and the Democrats can get their heads screwed on straight, they’ll have 20 laws passed. Building a wall. Creating a Muslim ban.”

Moore’s Prediction on Donald Trump Going to Get Everyone Killed:

Prior to predicting about the president’s impeachment, Moore gave an insight about an apocalyptic future that will soon knock the doors if Trump stays president. In an essay published on Facebook titled “Donald Trump Is Gonna Get Us Killed,” Michael Moore wrote that the president will blame everyone but himself when there will be an attack on American soil.

“He will suspend constitutional rights. He will round up anyone he deems a threat. He will declare war, and his Republican Congress will back him,” he wrote back at that time.

During the panel discussion at Tribeca Film Festival, he further encouraged everyone to not get scared easily if there is another terrorist attack in the coming days. In a blunt statement, Moore openly said that the country is weeks away from “our own Reichstag fire.” According to Moore, when this happen in coming time, he does not want Americans to blindly follow Donald Trump.

“There will more than likely be some kind of terrorist act in this country. I fear that he will use that to such an awful extent. We have to fight that when it happens and not be afraid to fight it,” he added

When it comes to the president’s removal from the office, the task always lies within the House or Senate. Based on the number of people signing the online petition asking Congress and number of protestors showing their disdain against the president’s executive orders and the recent attack on Syria, it looks like the coming time is going to be tough for Donald Trump and his associates. That being said, President Trump’s impeachment can only be predicted at this moment as it will take a lot of evidence and support from both the parties to get through with it.

Do you think Donald Trump’s second term will bring his removal from the office or the rising tension with the North Korea will help him in gaining the trust of all those who are protesting against him? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images]