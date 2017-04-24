WWE Spoilers: Bray Wyatt Brings ‘Horror’ To ‘Raw,’ Seth Rollins/Samoa Joe Is Personal, And A Dumpster Match

As the superstars in WWE prepare for Payback, there are plenty of additional grudges that need to be settled and Monday Night Raw will be a horrifying time to take out the trash. It is going to be a very interesting episode this week as an old gimmick match returns after being absent for close to 20 years and there will be much more as Bray Wyatt is looking to scare all those paying attention to Team Red.

The official website of WWE released their preview for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and there are some highlights that will turn the heads of the fans. An old-school gimmick match is on the way back, and the feud between Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins is really starting to heat up.

Samoa Joe appeared to disappear for a while, but that was during all the excitement and hype of WrestleMania 33. Now, Joe has a new opponent to take care of, and it looks as if he’s ready to continue doing Triple H’s bidding.

Braun Strowman to battle Kalisto in a Dumpster Match on Raw

It may seem like a “David vs. Goliath” contest, but there is much more to this one. Everything stems from Braun Strowman’s path of rage on Raw last week and Kalisto is looking for revenge, and that is why he’s challenged the big man to a Dumpster Match, which was last seen in WWE way back in 2000.

It’s about the size of the fight in the dog… U want it @KalistoWWE, U got it. Braun vs Kalisto in a #DumpsterMatch Monday on #Raw! #RawGM — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 22, 2017

Alexa Bliss closes in on the Raw Women’s Title

After just a couple of weeks on the roster for Team Red, Alexa Bliss is already showing the dominance with which she ruled on SmackDown Live. Last week, she captured a big-time victory which many say she may have “stolen,” but she is the number one contender for Bayley’s title, and she won’t let anything get in her way.

Will The Miz retaliate against Dean Ambrose?

One of the more interesting new feuds on Monday Night Raw is actually between two big names who just arrived from SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shake-Up. The Miz and Maryse were the first superstars to switch brands, and the awesome one was immediately thrown into a feud with Dean Ambrose over the Intercontinental Title.

Since arriving on Raw, Ambrose has appeared to get the upper-hand, but The Miz is going to want his revenge. Perhaps, that is why the upcoming Payback PPV is so appropriately named since this IC Title bout will likely soon be announced for the event.

Bray Wyatt brings true “Horror” to Raw

The “New Fact of Fear” is already bringing terrifying new things with him after just arriving back on Raw a couple of weeks ago. His “House of Horrors” match with Randy Orton at Payback is going to be anything but normal, and it may involve things that fans have never seen before.

This will likely be the end of the feud between Wyatt and Orton as they are now on separate brands, but it won’t stop Bray from messing with everyone’s mind.

Business gets “personal” between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe’s first real feud on the main roster was with Sami Zayn, but then he was absent from anything WrestleMania 33 related. Now, he is facing off with a former WWE World Champion who also happens to be a bitter enemy of Triple H and that man is Seth Rollins.

Joe is not happy that Rollins defeated Triple H in Orlando, and he said that their match at Payback is going to be “very, very personal.” Rollins is never one to back down from a challenge, and he won’t do it against Samoa Joe either. One thing that Rollins needs to be aware of is that he needs to be as healthy as possible because the “Samoan Submission Machine” will attack his weaknesses.

Bray Wyatt’s horrifying nature has returned to Monday Night Raw, and many are wondering just what he has in store for anyone involved with Team Red. Braun Strowman is looking to continue his dominance and that may not bring anything good to Kalisto in the Dumpster Match. Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Samoa Joe, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, and more will bring great action and intriguing drama for all WWE fans to enjoy.

[Featured Image by WWE]