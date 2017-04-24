WWE News: WWE Bringing Huge Gimmick Match To ‘Raw’ That Hasn’t Been Seen In 17 Years

This week on Monday Night Raw, WWE is going old school and heading back again to the days of the Attitude Era as they bring back a gimmick match that hasn’t been seen in nearly 20 years. After Braun Strowman’s tirade last week, one of his unsuspecting victims wants revenge and that is why they’ve actually demanded this bout. Yes, Kalisto is going to try to tame the giant by taking him on in a Dumpster Match.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman was ordered out of the main arena by General Manager Kurt Angle due to his vicious attack on Roman Reigns. While the giant did leave the ring area, he stuck around backstage and made quick work of anyone and everyone who got in his way.

After taking out both Goldust and R-Truth, he continued to lurk around and see who else he could destroy. That is when he came across new Raw member Kalisto, which ended with the former Lucha Dragon being thrown into a nearby dumpster.

After that little incident, the official website has now confirmed that on the next episode of Monday Night Raw, Kalisto will face off with Bran Strowman in a Dumpster Match. Kurt Angle has made the bout official, and it is definitely happening.

Believe it or not, Kalisto is the one who asked for the Dumpster Match and his wish has been granted, but he may end up regretting it. Either way, he’s prepared for it and is looking forward to taking out the “monster” to which he issued the challenge.

Monsters have weaknesses Braun, you are no monster. I challenge you to a dumpster match. Then I’ll reveal the kind of monster trash you are. — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) April 22, 2017

Over the years, there have not been a lot of these matches in WWE. As a matter of fact, there are only two of them on record and interestingly enough, they included some of the same superstars, as pointed out by Wrestling News Source.

The very first Dumpster Match was at WrestleMania XIV in 1998, and it featured some hardcore legends. Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) and Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) defeated the New Age Outlaws to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

In 2000, the second-ever Dumpster Match took place at the King of the Ring pay-per-view event. It had D-Generation X members X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Tori take on The Dudley Boyz in a Handicap Match. DX ended up winning this one after dumping both D-Von and Bubba Ray into the dumpster.

Obviously, this is not a gimmick match that WWE breaks out too often, and it is interesting that they’re bringing it back now. Small hints of the Attitude Era have been creeping back into place even though the company will likely never steer entirely away from the PG material.

There will be some big-time drama tonight as they likely won’t end up allowing Strowman to completely squash Kalisto. Look for the Lucha Dragon to get in some good offense and possibly have a near victory here and there, but it may be rough to watch.

A Dumpster Match is something that a lot of current wrestling fans may have never seen before in their lives. The last one in WWE was back in 2000 and many of today’s fans may have been too young to even witness that one. Kalisto is going to try everything he can to prove that size doesn’t matter as he hopes to chop down Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw and somehow try to get him up and into a dumpster.

[Featured Image by WWE]