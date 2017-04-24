Are Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Engaged? Insider Says A-Rod And J-Lo Are ‘Moving In The Right Direction’

Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez engaged? Not yet but this latest statement from a source close to the professional baseball player might indicate that they are headed in that direction.

There is no question to the fact that J-Lo and Major Baseball League’s A-Rod are one of the hottest couple in celebrity history. Aside from looking perfect for each other, the two have the biggest celebrity relationship must-have of all: they are the real deal.

Because of this, Celeb Dirty Laundry believes that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will get engaged soon as their sources confirm that the couple is really serious about each other.

“And, we know what happens when Jennifer Lopez gets serious about someone – she marries them,” the outlet notes.

While the Latina singer is no stranger to failed marriages, she appears to be going on a whirlwind kind of romance with the MLB player with whom she shares a little more than two months of intimate dates with.

This, says the outlet, further proves that J-Lo is not one to wait very long to jump into a serious relationship as she pours her “110 percent” of commitment to it even before enjoying a man’s company for six months.

But that is not the most convincing part. It appears as though the feeling is mutual, with a source close A-Rod revealing how the MLB players feels about his current relationship with the Latina diva.

Citing an “impeccable source,” the Gossip Cop reported that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are “moving in the right direction” in terms of a relationship that might lead to marriage. According to the insider, Alex feels that his relationship with Jennifer is “just normal and comfortable” which also means that they are enjoying each other’s company minus the complications.

They find time to be together despite their busy schedule that comes with their superstar statuses.

“They exercise together when they can; they share meals with their families; and they support each other’s work, sometimes even accompanying the other to business commitments,” the outlet described the couple.

On top of that, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez also kept their daughters in the loop. According to the Hollywood Take, Natasha and Emme are inseparable during the couple’s vacation with their kids at Dominican Republic during the Easter weekend where J-Lo performed.

Tashi and lulu…???????? ???? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

People even described their daughters to be “twins,” as the photo Lopez shared on her Instagram account showed the girls’ resemblance with each other.

During the family vacation, J-Lo and A-Rod even hosted an Easter egg hunt for the kids at Casa De Campo Resort & Villas in the Caribbean Island, a source told E!.

“Jen and Alex woke up early and had Easter baskets outside lined up on the patio waiting for their kids. They had family and friends over for an egg hunt on the sprawling lawn of the property.”‘

The witness also revealed how Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent Easter together while enjoying each other’s company as well as being with their family and friends.

“J.Lo and A-Rod were sitting next to each other at the table watching and having a great time. The kids got along great and had a fun time running around searching for eggs.”

The source even noted how Alex’s mother was with them during the vacation and revealed how J-Lo “gets along great with them,” saying that it was like “they have all known each other forever.”

During his interview with The View, Alex shared how much he enjoys being with Jennifer whom he lovingly dubbed as “an amazing, amazing girl.”

“One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother. She just likes simple things. I mean, she’s a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter.”

Do you think we’ll hear wedding bells soon for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more juicy updates on this blooming relationship.

