Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Divorce Happening Again? ‘The X-Factor’ Judge Fears Rock Star Is Back With His Mistress

Is the Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne divorce happening again?

Cheating allegations led to rumors that the Black Sabbath frontman and his wife were filing for divorce in 2016 after he reportedly cheated with his hairstylist-turned-mistress, Michelle Pugh. Now emerging are reports claiming that the rock and roll couple are headed in the same direction again.

According to The Sun, Ozzy and Sharon’s marriage might be “in crisis” yet again as new rumors claim that the 64-year-old The X Factor judge is worried that her husband is in the arms of his ex-lover.

In 2016, speculations emerged about the couple’s forthcoming divorce after Sharon kicked her husband out of their home because Ozzy was reportedly cheating on her with his hairdresser in May 2016. At the time, Gary Farrow, the couple’s rep, revealed that the 68-year-old rock legend moved out of the house he shares with Sharon, per a report from Hello magazine.

“At this time Ozzy is not at the marital home.”

The rep also shared that the couple “mutually agreed” on the matter. The article went on to speculate about possible reasons for the impending Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne divorce, which included the Black Sabbath lead’s alleged affair with Michelle Pugh.

According to a source cited by the outlet, Ozzy was “extremely sheepish and admitted being close to Michelle” when Sharon confronted him about it and added how the modern impresario may have found out about her husband’s affair.

“It is likely Sharon has discovered calls and possibly meetings.”

But that story didn’t last long as the 64-year-old TV host reportedly called off the divorce after several weeks, even sharing how she feels after the brief split with The Sun.

“I adore Ozzy,” she told the outlet at the time.

Sharon also revealed that her husband had been diagnosed to be a sex addict for six years and said that the rock legend is already working on getting things back on track.

At the time, some media outlets, including Radar Online, speculated that the entire Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne divorce news was a sham. According to the outlet, Steven Machat—Ozzy’s former manager—revealed that the split had been a publicity stunt all along.

“I would put money on [the fact that] it’s a publicity stunt. They’re going on a Black Sabbath tour. She would do this in a minute – it’s propaganda!”

He continued to accuse Sharon of being the mastermind of it all, saying: “Sharon is clever enough to make a story that the press would read, so all of a sudden he becomes relevant again.”

But the Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne divorce might be setting off a new wave of rumors after a more recent report from The Sun reveals The X-Factor judge’s new worries that Ozzy might be seeing the 46-year-old stylist again as stated by an unnamed source on Saturday evening.

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne’s marriage ‘in crisis’ over fears hubby Ozzy is still seeing his hairdresser ex-lover https://t.co/rkY4LPL2eG pic.twitter.com/O7SlWrULrS — The Sun (@TheSun) April 22, 2017

“The word is he has been going to visit Michelle while Sharon has been at work,” a source cited by the outlet revealed.

“Sharon does not have evidence like last time but is really worried about what might have been going on.”

The insider continues to explain The X-Factor judge’s state of mind pending a possible Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne divorce, saying: “She is not taking calls from friends or responding to messages.”

“She is in bits and has gone into lockdown. Some who know her think their marriage is in crisis.”

In August 2016, the celebrity hairstylist shared details about her four-year affair with the Black Sabbath frontman with People.

“When I say he gave me the greatest love of my life, I mean it,” she said.

“He made me feel like the most beautiful and worshipped woman in the world.”

Will this finally be the end to Ozzy and Sharon’s 35 years of marriage? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates on the Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne divorce.

[Featured Image by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images]