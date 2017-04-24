Amber Heard is making headlines with her new relationship. The Justice League actress has already confirmed that she and Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk are in a relationship. Heard made quite a buzz a couple of years back with her nasty divorce from Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp. Now, the 31-year-old actress is moving on with her business magnate boyfriend.

The Aquaman actress confirmed on Sunday her relationship with Musk via an Instagram photo showing her kiss mark on his cheek. Earlier on that day, the couple was spotted in public for the first time in Australia, where she was filming for her upcoming DC movie. They were seen arm-in-arm and walking hand-in-hand, as reported by People. Rumors of Elon Musk dating the Hollywood star started in 2016 but at that time, sources said that they were just friends.

With Heard making the relationship official, speculation is now rife that she could be marrying Musk after her divorce from Depp, which was finalized in January 2017. The South-African born engineer is the latest in the list of Heard’s romance that didn’t fail to make the headlines.

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Depp was the most recent popular boyfriend that Heard had. Depp and Heard met in 2011 during the filming of their movie The Rum Diary. A year after, the couple moved in together. In February 2015, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Los Angeles.

On May 23, 2016, Heard filed for divorce from the Mortdecai actor and claimed that she had been in an abusive relationship with him. In August that year, both parties reached a settlement, with Heard walking away with $7 million. She said that she would donate the money she claimed to non-profit organizations.

Before Depp, Heard was also linked to photographer Tasya van Ree. Amber Heard’s relationship with Tasya was said to be the reason for her split with Depp, Mirror reported in 2016. Heard and van Ree were said to be in a relationship for eight years, the report mentioned at that time. They were in a “domestic relationship” in 2008. The actress even changed her last name to van Ree, according to documents obtained by the publication.

Heard first came out as bisexual in public in 2010. In 2011, it was reported that she and van Ree got married in secret in New York, but the wedding was not made legally official. Once they decided to part ways, they did not need to divorce because of their status but Heard petitioned to get back her name in 2013.

Other men that she had been rumored with were Crispin Glover and her The Informers co-star Austin Nichols. None of these rumors have been confirmed, which makes Johnny Depp as her most serious romance to date.

Meanwhile, Heard’s newest boyfriend, Elon Musk, had been married to British actress Talulah Riley, whom he divorced the second time around. Musk has five sons with first wife, Justine Wilson. They married in 2000 but separated in 2008. In the same year, he began dating Riley and they married in 2010. In 2012, they broke up but they remarried a year later. For the second time, they got divorced, which was then finalized in October 2016.

Musk and Heard have been friends for years and they even shared a movie together, 2013’s Machete Kills, although Musk didn’t appear in the same scene with her. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, Musk already felt infatuated by Heard that he would send her emails to set up a meeting with her, despite her being in a relationship with Johnny Depp. Fast forward to years later, Elon Musk is now enjoying the company of the lady he always thought to be “an interesting person to meet.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]