James Gunn, ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director, Honors ‘Star Lord’ Actor for Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Director James Gunn has found another clever way to pay tribute to his Guardians of the Galaxy cast thanks to special ceremony that recognized one of the leading cast members from the blockbuster ensemble.

Jurassic World star Chris Pratt – known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Quill and “Star Lord” – recently received the coveted honor of a star with his engraved name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gunn, who has directed Chris in both installments of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise thus far, had nothing but positive things to say about the married father and rising A-list actor at the ceremony. Gunn apparently continued his tribute to Pratt by sharing an adorable picture of him alongside Pratt’s wife (and frequent costar) Ana Faris.

As mentioned within Gunn’s caption, a highlight of the photo is actually Chris and Ana’s son Jack. Of course, the timing and targeted perspective of the photo should be taken into consideration. It is apparently clear that the photographer was aiming to get a good shot of Gunn and Faris side-by-side in addition to the other great group shots that were captured with the two celebrities along with the “man of the hour” Chris Pratt. In this specific shot, though, it is clear that the celebrity couple’s son was focused on other things besides the photograph that was taken.

Perhaps that is just another reason why so many people love Pratt and Faris – their blunt honesty and determination to be as genuine with their fans and followers as possible. They did not make their son dress up as Peter Quill, Andy Dwyer or any other character that his father has played in the past. They simply allowed him to be himself – a quality that James Gunn obviously appreciates about the couple and Pratt himself.

In recent months, James Gunn has posted a lot of pictures and shared a lot of social media content related to Chris Pratt and the rest of his Guardians of the Galaxy cast. For instance, it was admirable for him to highlight the fact that many of Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy castmates showed up to support “Star Lord” when he received his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star – making it crystal clear that the cast members’ chemistry must live as well off-screen as it does onscreen.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney]