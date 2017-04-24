Teens Allegedly Murder Grandparents, Partied and Lived With Bodies For Days: Police Say

The two teens accused of murdering an elderly couple in Gwinnett County, Georgia partied and lived for over a week with the decomposing bodies sealed in an upstairs room, police said this week. During court testimony on April 19, a detective provided graphic details of the horrific killing of Wendy and Randall Bjorge, both 63, in early April.

Gwinnett County Homicide Detective Dave Brucz testified this week that Cassandra “Cassie” Bjorge, 17, and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Johnny Hiro Rider, allegedly murdered Bjorge’s grandparents in their home in early April. According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, the detective told the court that Cassie Bjorge had confessed to the crime of killing her grandparents by stabbing, punching, kicking and using a baseball bat and tire iron to further bludgeon the couple. Cassie Bjorge, he said, had “basically had enough of her grandparents.”

Brucz said that Rider had yet to speak to police.

“She also said they were planning on killing Johnny’s family and there were plans on killing her mother also,” Brucz told the court. He said that Bjorge confessed that Rider backed out when he saw vehicles in the driveway that he did not recognize.

The teens are also accused of attempting to kill Rider’s sister and the sister’s boyfriend. In a separate report from WSB-TV, it was noted that the Bjorges’ bodies were discovered Saturday, April 8, after police were summoned to the house of Rider’s sister, who reported that her brother and Cassandra Borge had attacked her and her boyfriend.

According to WGCL in Atlanta, a warrant revealed that Rider’s sister and her boyfriend had been severely injured with a baseball bat.

Brucz further testified with regard to the attack on the grandparents, “Johnny began to attack the grandfather. Bjorge then said she had a surge of energy,” Brucz said. “She then dragged her grandmother into her grandfather’s bedroom. She was duct taped.”

According to investigators, Bjorge and Rider placed the corpses in an upstairs room of the house, which is located near Lawrenceville, then caulked and sealed of the room so as to block any smells of decomposing bodies. They then smoked pot and partied with friends downstairs for over a week before being arrested.

Cassandra Bjorge was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on Wednesday night. She was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Johnny Rider was booked Monday on charges of murder, aggravated assault and theft. He appeared in court Thursday.

The teens had been hospitalized after police say they attempted kill themselves, apparently with a knife, after a SWAT standoff on Sunday, April 9, at an apartment complex in Suwanee.

Bjorge was released from the hospital overnight Thursday for stabbing wounds, booked and charged with murder. She made her first appearance before a judge on Friday.

According to WGCL, people who knew the two teens said that they most recently attended Peachtree Ridge High School, but Bjorge withdrew from school last year. A friend of the family told WGCL that Cassandra had had a difficult childhood and had been living with her grandparents.