Who Is Rachel Lindsay Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Season And What Kind Of Guy Is Her Type?

Fans of ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette first met Rachel Lindsay as she tried to win Nick Viall’s heart last winter. She made it quite far in his journey, but she fell short just ahead of the final rose ceremony. She may not have ended up engaged to Viall, but fans loved her and she will now be leading the 2017 season of The Bachelorette as she looks for love and hands out roses on her terms. What do viewers need to know about this Season 13 lead?

Rachel Lindsay, 31, is from Dallas, Texas, and she works there as a civil defense litigation attorney. As Lindsay’s Bachelorette bio notes, she attended the University of Texas-Austin for her undergraduate work, where she earned a degree in sports management and kinesiology, and she went to law school at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As she shared with Glamour, Rachel does consider herself to be a career-driven woman and she has found that men can find that to be intimidating.

Viewers did not get to meet Rachel’s dad on-camera during Nick’s Bachelor hometown dates, although it was revealed later that Viall and Mr. Lindsay did spend time together off-camera. The Bachelorette star’s father is a federal judge and he frequently deals with high-profile cases, and she has explained that he wasn’t comfortable being on the show due to his prominent position. Given that, it seems likely that he will not appear on Rachel’s Bachelorette season either, but spoilers should emerge regarding that soon.

Lindsay is the first African American lead for the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise and viewers will likely see that fact brought up quite a bit. Rachel’s batch of bachelors for Season 13 is said to be pretty diverse, though, and she has a lot of qualities she’s looking for in her future husband that go beyond his race. She notes that her final rose recipient needs to be funny and smart, he needs to have a pretty good jump shot, and he needs to accept that she lavishes a lot of attention on two other guys in her life, her dog Copper and her nephew Allister.

Rachel insists that she doesn’t have any preconceived notions heading into her season and she told the Hollywood Reporter that she is not feeling any pressure to head in any particular direction during her journey to find love. The Bachelorette star says that race will not be a factor in her picks, but Lindsay did mention wanting to see a more diverse cast in Season 13 than what may have been typical in the past.

Lindsay may not have a specific physical type in mind, but she did share during a group date on Ellen DeGeneres’ show during filming that she wants a guy with a great smile. She also wants someone who is ambitious and ready to get married and start a family, as she says that is what she wants sooner rather than later. This Bachelorette lead also wants someone who is confident and secure, and viewers have seen that Lindasy is pretty secure and confident herself.

The Lindsay family, which includes Rachel’s mom and dad, two sisters, a brother-in-law, and a nephew, are said to be supportive of her Bachelorette journey, despite some skepticism about the possibility that it can be successful. She says her law firm and co-workers are supportive too, and she has mentioned that the firm was going to be keeping the door open for her return after her stint looking for love.

Who will receive Rachel Lindsay’s final rose in Season 13 of ABC’s The Bachelorette? Will she find her Mr. Perfect and go on to tie the knot? Lindsay’s journey begins airing on Monday, May 22 and fans are anxious to see how things go for her.

