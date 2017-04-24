Are The Kardashians At War With Caitlyn Jenner? The Sisters Reportedly ‘Disgusted’ By Her

The Kardashians are at war with Caitlyn Jenner, Hollywood Life alleges. On the heels of the release of Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, reports are coming out left and right that things are not good between the Kardashian-Jenner clan

“There’s a bit of a divide over Caitlyn between the Kardashians right now,” a source told the publication.”Khloe and Kim are furious at her, and disgusted at the way she has portrayed their mother. They think Caitlyn is airing all of their dirty laundry in an attempt to garner more publicity.”

The source of this drama appears to be Caitlin’s forthcoming memoir, which has already been discussed on this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Though it won’t officially be released until next month, Caitlyn Jenner has released a string of details and excerpts from the memoir to garner buzz, which has definitely been working in her favor.

Among the premature information is Caitlyn’s thoughts on O.J Simpson’s infamous murder trial, as well as Caitlyn’s thoughts on her sex life with Kris Jenner, which she described as “uncomfortable.” Caitlyn also painted Kris Jenner in a very negative light.

On the April 23 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner reacted to Caitlyn’s claims.

Speaking to Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris said, “I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time,” Kris said,

None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a b**ch and an a**hole?

“I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there’s something here that I’m not seeing. I’ve done nothing but open up my home, and my heart, to a person who doesn’t give a s**t. So, I’m done.”

“I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life,” she added.

Tonight I share my story on the #SecretsOfMyLife Diane Sawyer Special. #ABC2020 A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

According to that same source, the drama in the family is exclusively between Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner and the older Kardashian sisters. Her relationship with her biological kids, Kendall and Kylie Jenner is just fine at the moment.

Getting my rounds in before I kick off my nationwide book tour in a few weeks! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

“They’re supportive of her,” the source continues. “All of the girls have been petty distant though, basically they are all grown ups now and have very busy lives. They don’t speak to her nearly as much as they used to. Kylie and Kendall still love Caitlyn, and she will always be their father. ”

It’s good to know that Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship with at least some of her kids is okay. Reality television, coupled with living in the spotlight, can definitely put a strain on a family. It definitely wouldn’t be the first time that reality television has been responsible for the dissolution of a family. Hopefully, this will not be the case for Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians.

What do you think of this alleged feud between the Kardashians and Caitlyn Jenner? Do you believe that the family will ever be able to work out their problems? Or, do you think that the Kardashian-Jenner clan will just be another family torn apart my fame and forturne? You can let us know in the comment section below!

You can let us know in the comment section below!

[Featured Image By Charley Gallay / Getty Images]