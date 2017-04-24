‘Teen Mom 3’s Mackenzie McKee Warns Young Girls Not To Audition For MTV’s ’16 & Pregnant’ Reboot

Mackenzie McKee appeared on the short-lived Teen Mom 3 series after her original 16 & Pregnant appearance, and is having such serious regrets over it that she’s warning young girls not to audition for the show.

MTV announced in February that they would be casting young women to appear on a new season of both 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom, even though it has been three years since the network aired the original show. And Mackenzie McKee isn’t a fan.

“The show was created to show viewers the struggle of what it is to become a mother at a young age, what you miss out on, and sacrifices you must make to raise your child. Going from 16, to mommy as soon as you get pregnant is not easy. This show was not designed for girls to purposely get pregnant for a chance of TV fame. The ladies whom are on Teen Mom did not get pregnant for fame. They had no clue at the time how far with tv they would come. But they do boldly shared their stories to show others what a struggle it is. I do not think MTV should continue to find new teen moms and show the world they are casting so some 16-year-old could possibly purposely get pregnant for a shot of fame,” the Teen Mom 3 alum shared.

MTV is casting for three shows, one which appears to be a Teen Mom reboot with an all new cast, and another seems to be an all new show focusing on a group of young women who live near one another who are all young mothers. The last one, is, of course, simply a 16 & Pregnant season, the show Mackenzie McKee originally appeared on.

The casting call for the new show about young mothers was posted online.

“MTV is now casting for a dynamic group of young and/or expecting mothers to share their experiences with young motherhood. This group of friends (and/or acquaintances) should live in the same area and have a genuine connection with one another. We want to showcase outgoing young women who are experiencing the joys and challenges of raising children alongside other young mothers, while juggling relationships, friendships, and family,” it reads.

16 & Pregnant‘s reboot also had a casting call online.

“MTV is casting for the thought-provoking documentary series 16 & Pregnant. This series follows the journeys of young women as they face unexpected pregnancies and navigate the difficulties of becoming parents at a young age. Our goal is to give viewers a look inside the realities of teen pregnancy — from morning sickness and balancing school responsibilities to navigating incredibly difficult decisions and relationships with boyfriends and/or parents, ultimately to the day of the baby’s arrival and beyond. MTV is looking for young women from varying backgrounds who are facing an unplanned pregnancy and would like to share their personal story about this life-changing and complicated journey,” it says.

Mckenzie McKee also shared that her time on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 wasn’t as great as she thought it would be.

“It’s not what it’s cracked out to be. MTV is a short time in your life and a baby is forever. I spent my whole life cheering thinking I was going to go to the best of the best college with the best cheer squad and chase my dreams of becoming a coach. That dream took a turn and so did my life,” she said.

The Teen Mom 3 alum currently lives in Oklahoma, is married and has three children at the tender age of 22. She works as a personal trainer, and does have an amazing body for a lady with three kids.

McKee also struggles with Type 1 diabetes, which made her story especially interesting for Teen Mom 3. However Mackenzie McKee was not invited to appear on Teen Mom 2, like fellow cast member Briana DeJesus. However, the former reality TV star appears to be doing just fine and has settled in to her role as a wife and mother.

