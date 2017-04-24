‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians:’ Robert Kardashian Defends Relationship With Blac Chyna

Tonight’s episode of Keeping up With the Kardashian’s was definitely one for the record books!

Fans of the long-running reality show finally got to see Robert Kardashian’s side of the infamous fight that when Blac Chyna moved out of his house with their new baby, Dream and allegedly took all of their furniture. At the time, Blac Chyna and Robert Kardahishan each took to social media to share their side of the story.

Turns out, that was only the half it! Apparently, Rob and Chyna had been living in one of Kylie Jenner’s houses, according to Kylie. Early in the episode, Kylie Jenner received a call from Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, who informed her that Blac Chyna had moved out of the home.

After the dramatic episode, Robert Kardashian sought a little relationship advice from his famous sisters. They all unanimously urged him to break things off with Blac Chyna for his sake.

“We just want to help him be in a happy place. That’s all we want for him,” Kim Kardashian said. “I can’t keep on rushing over there and helping him figure it out and then he goes right after to go be with her.”

During a confessional during KUWTK, Rob’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner shared a similar sentiment.

It’s just disrespectful,” Kylie said in a confessional. “I feel like she doesn’t like him [and] it’s hard to support a relationship that’s unhealthy. I wish they’d both stop this rollercoaster,” she added.

At the time, Robert seemed to agree with his sisters. However, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were soon spotted back out in public. This caused an explosive fight amongst the family.

During the same episode, it was revealed that Blac Chyna threw an object at one of Kylie’s televisions, which just added fuel to the fire.

It’s no secret that Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner have a pretty tumultuous history. Though their future remains uncertain, Kylie Jenner used to date Tyga, the father of Blac Chyna’s child. Though the official ending and beginning of the prospective relationships are unknown, it’s been speculated that Tyga began dating Kylie while he was still with Blac Chyna.

This, of course, prompted a nasty back and forth battle between the two women. If Blac Chyna really did trash Kylie’s house, then their relationship probably won’t improve anytime soon.

Despite all of this, Robert Kardashian is not ready to give up on his relationship with Blac Chyna.

“I definitely do love her and want to be with her, so I’m not going to just give up,” Rob told his famous sisters. “We’re both working on ourselves. I have a lot of s–t that I got to figure out, regardless or her or anybody, period. You can’t like tell somebody how to live their life. They just have to experience it themselves.”

It would seem that, despite their many efforts at reconciling, that Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna are destined to have a volatile relationship. Hopefully, Rob and Chyna will be able to figure things out, if not for their sake, then the sake of Dream Kardashian, their 5-month old daughter.

What do you think of Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship? Do you think that their dynamic is “unhealthy,” as Kylie Jenner believes or do you think that they should work out their problems? You can share your thoughts and continue the discussion by leaving a comment in the comment section below!

