‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: May Sweeps Brings Tracy’s Departure, Revelations About Jake, And The Nurses Ball

The May sweeps period is about to begin and General Hospital spoilers tease that there are some juicy storylines on the way. Carly and Sonny’s marriage seems to be kaput thanks to Nelle’s scheming, but people aren’t necessarily convinced the two can truly stay away from one another. Tracy is going to be quite prominent over the next few weeks and the buzz is that big things are on the way related to Jake and the truth about his years with Helena. What else do General Hospital spoilers reveal about the May sweeps episodes?

SheKnows Soaps breaks down the General Hospital spoilers for the May sweeps period ahead. Despite all of the drama and tension between Sonny and Carly, they will find themselves working as a team when new information related to Morgan’s death emerges. Ava has been desperate to keep her connection to this death hidden, but it sounds as if she might finally be exposed.

Nathan will be working on a case that brings about a discovery that seemingly hits too close to home, and at this point, General Hospital spoilers point toward Maxie remaining off the canvas at her new job out of town as Kirsten Storms’ leave of absence continues. There will be juicy stuff playing out related to Anna and her odd behavior, as Griffin becomes concerned and picks up that something seems off.

Many viewers have been speculating that Anna’s twin Alex is impersonating her and causing much of this recent conflict, and there should be more coming on this front in the days ahead. Celeb Dirty Laundry details that new scoop regarding Anna and Valentin’s past connection will emerge and General Hospital spoilers share that Nina will have to make some difficult decisions about her marriage to Valentin.

Elizabeth, Franco, Jason, and Sam will be trying to find out the truth about Jake’s missing years and the buzz has been that a trip to Cassadine Island may be on the way. Something that played out in the past will come back to the forefront and General Hospital spoilers hint that this will impact many people in Port Charles.

There has been a lot of speculation swirling that this trip to Cassadine Island might set the stage for Nikolas to pop up alive and relatively well again. However, no concrete General Hospital spoilers regarding that possibility has emerged as of yet, especially since Tyler Christopher revealed some time back that he would not be returning to the show.

Lulu will face more trouble in her custody battle for Charlotte while Kiki and Dillon will struggle in their relationship as she feels torn between her career aspirations and her relationship. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jordan will face a decision regarding her love life and a shift might be on the way in Michael and Nelle’s tense relationship.

Jane Elliot is leaving the role of Tracy and her last air date is May 4, details ABC Soaps In Depth. Tracy just learned that she has a surprise half-sister, supposedly, and General Hospital spoilers hint that she may depart Port Charles as she goes on the hunt to verify whether Samira really is Edward’s daughter. There has been a lot of speculation that Anthony Geary will return to his role of Luke Spencer as a part of Tracy’s farewell, but fans will have to stay tuned to see if that really happens.

The annual Nurses Ball is coming soon as well and fans know that there will be fun stuff coming in those episodes. Just what will Elizabeth and Jason learn about Jake’s time with Helena? Are Sonny and Carly really over for good, and what else will emerge related to Anna and Valentin? General Hospital spoilers tease that the May sweeps period this year will be jam-packed with juicy developments and fans cannot wait to see what comes next.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]