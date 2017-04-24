Kylie Jenner Shocked Tyga Moved On With New Girlfriend: Only Used Travis Scott To Spite Ex-Boyfriend

Kylie Jenner realizes that holding hands with Travis Scott was a big mistake because it now seems as if the socialite has lost her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, for good.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga reportedly decided to call it quits last month, stressing that they both needed a break from one another, but what the rapper supposedly wasn’t aware of is that Kylie had intentions to spite her on-again, off-again beau over the drama that ended up leading to their split.

From rumors of infidelity to ongoing drama with his baby’s mother, Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner was concerned about the headlines her beau had been finding himself in, somewhat believing that there had to be some truth to the claims.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner caught holding hands at 2017 Coachella #PandoraFF https://t.co/4JpKHMFtQn pic.twitter.com/tBRl4ii5Zp — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 23, 2017

Following their breakup, Kylie Jenner strongly hinted that she was seeing fellow rapper Travis Scott, whom she was seen holding hands with at Coachella last week, as revealed by In Touch.

According to Hollywood Life, the video and photos that surfaced of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott together made the “Faded” hitmaker so angry that he vowed to never get back with the socialite, even if she was to beg him for a reconciliation.

Tyga supposedly thinks that Kylie Jenner crossed the line by holding another man’s hand and insinuating that they were dating just to make him jeacoalous. She’s said to have done it before with PartyNextDoor, but Tyga won’t be made a fool out of twice, especially if he was to take her back after this.

A source explains that Kylie Jenner’s intentions were to get under Tyga’s skin, but only for it to trigger him to reach out and tell her how much he misses her, with the off-chance that he would fly her out on a vacation for a much-needed break from all the stress and drama they had found themselves in prior to breaking up.

Promotional photo for Kylie Jenner’s upcoming reality T.V. show, ‘Life of Kylie’. pic.twitter.com/ABx46Xgo6M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 22, 2017

But it seems apparent that Kylie Jenner’s plans failed, as one insider shares, “Kylie is crushed that Tyga is with Jordan [Ozuna].Her friends and family are trying to convince her that it doesn’t mean anything.”

“She made him jealous with Travis and now he’s doing the same thing, but it’s not getting through to her. This is not how she expected this to go down at all. She was expecting him to do something huge, maybe even a promise ring or a trip to Saint Tropez or something. Now she feels like she’s lost him forever. He [Travis] and Tyga have a bit of a rivalry, so he loves the fact that Tyga’s long term girl is now hanging out with him on the regs.”

At this point, Tyga reportedly wants nothing to do with Kylie Jenner, for he feels as if she has tried to humiliate him yet again, and if he was to consider the idea of reconciling with her, he’d look all the more stupid to the public, seeing that Kylie has been holding hands with her alleged fling.

The father-of-one has yet to comment on the situation. It should further be noted that Kylie Jenner has not said a thing about her supposed romance with Travis — perhaps because it was a setup to simply get under Tyga’s skin, as the source already mentions, and nothing more than that.

EXCLUSIVE: The pictures that will break Kylie Jenner’s heart https://t.co/LBtfEJxEv0 pic.twitter.com/LvHQiOczKi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 21, 2017

Sources revealed earlier this year that Kylie Jenner and her on-again, off-again boyfriend had reportedly hoped to tie the knot this year, especially since their romance had been going stronger than ever before.

Kylie was said to have been convinced that by getting married, it would prove to the world just how serious they are about one another and the love they share.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]