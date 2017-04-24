‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers For Boy Bands Vs. Girl Groups Night: Backstreet And Maks Are Back

Dancing with the Stars is taking the battle of the sexes to the ballroom floor, and viewers can look forward to watching something they’ve never seen before.

For the first time ever on Dancing with the Stars, the male and female celebrity competitors will be pitted against each other for a Boy Bands Vs. Girl Groups theme night. There will be a team competition, and each celebrity and their pro partner will also perform an individual dance to a hit song by a beloved boy band or group group. According to People, the male celebs—Bonner Bolton, David Ross, Nick Viall, and Rashad Jennings—have decided that that the best way to give themselves an edge over the stacked team of female stars is to get shirtless during their routine.

The guys will take several different generations of viewers on a nostalgic trip back to their teen idol days by dancing to a medley of “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5, “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block, and “Best Song Ever” by One Direction. The male stars seem really pumped about their performance, and DWTS pro Sharna Burgess said that they were even coming up with their own dance moves to add to the routine during rehearsal.

Remembering there's a new episode of #DWTS tomorrow like… ???? Are you #TeamBoyBand or #TeamGirlGroup? A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Someone will be in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom on Monday night who could help Sharna and her partner, professional bull rider Bonner Bolton, score a few extra votes. According to Us Weekly, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is going to be guest judging the competition. Sharna helped Nick finish second behind Bindi Irwin during Season 21 of DWTS, so perhaps the beloved boy band member will help rally BSB fans behind his former dance teacher and her cowboy partner. Sharna and Bonner will also be performing their Rumba to a Backstreet Boys song, “I Want It That Way.”

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold might have to worry about Nick Carter being a bit biased against them: They’re dancing to a song by the Backstreet Boys’ former rivals, *NSYNC. David and Lindsay will perform an Argentine Tango to “I Want You Back.” Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater will tango to “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” by The Four Tops, and Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd will perform a jive to The Beach Boys’ “Fun, Fun, Fun.”

For the team competition, the the female celebs—Heather Morris, Nancy Kerrigan, Normani Kordei, and Simone Biles—will dance to a medley of “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Chiffons, “No Scrubs” by TLC, and “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony. Normani is a member of Fifth Harmony, so all eyes will be on her when “BO$$” plays.

When we grow up, we definitely want to be @normanikordei! ???????? Who's ready for #TeamValmani's Salsa tomorrow?! A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Normani Kordei and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, will also perform a salsa to a song that has a similar sound to “BO$$,” The Pussycat Dolls’ “When I Grow Up.” Normani may seem like the Dancing with the Stars competitor to beat because she has an army of Harmonizers behind her, but Olympic gymnast Simone Biles finished ahead of her in a recent poll. Normani topped the Dancing with the Stars leaderboard on Disney Night with a score of 39 out of 40, and Simone finished right behind her with a score of 38 out of 40. However, 39% of GoldDerby readers thought that Simone’s contemporary routine was the best of Disney Night. Normani’s paso doble came in second with 21% of the vote.

Simone Biles has the potential to go viral on Boy Bands vs. Girl Groups Night: She’ll get to channel her inner Beyonce by dancing a samba to “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child. Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev will perform a paso doblé to “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue, and Heather Morris will rumba to “Waterfalls” by TLC. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Glee star will finally get her original pro partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, back. Early in the competition, he suffered a calf injury that kept him sidelined for three weeks. But now Maks is back and ready to get shirtless.

This Monday @dancingabc @heatherrelizabethh #teamMaksimumHeat #IWillNeverLiveThisDown #FarmerTanGameStrong A post shared by @maksimc on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

